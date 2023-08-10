About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
F6V909WTSA

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

front
Quiet Mark1

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2022

What's to Love About LG Washers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.

Washer and Dryer in One2

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

ezDispense™

Clean 35 Loads with 1 Easy Fill

By sensing the weight of each load, ezDispense™ automatically dispenses just the right amount of detergent, making laundry more convenient.

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.

Two Compartments, More Flexibility

With ezDispense™ you can freely use the fabric softener compartment for either softener or detergent, giving you more flexibility to meet your needs.

There are two top images of the washing machine's detergent container. One image shows that contains detergent and softener respectively, and the other image shows that both places are filled with detergent.

Always Know When it's Time to Refill

The smart sensor detects how much detergent is left in the compartment and sends you an alert when it needs a refill.

Notification to refill the washing machine are being shown on both mobile and washing machines.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

Thanks to TurboWash™360°, you can enjoy thoroughly cleaned clothes in less than 40 minutes, with a faster wash that doesn’t compromise on cleaning power.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).

  The results may be different depending on the environment.

There are A letter on the stage in front of the world map background.
Energy Efficiency

Market Leading Energy Efficiency

Achieve A grade* that the most energy efficient class according to EU energy grade (A to G)** with TurboWash™ technology.
A grade

Top Class Efficiency

49.10%

Energy Saving***

*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.

Steam™

Don’t Worry about Irritants

Steam™ gets rid of 99.9% of dusts, allergens, and mites from clothes so that you can wear them with confidence.

There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option.

  Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.

LG ThinQ™

 

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

This image explains that the exterior of the washing machine remains the same and the internal drum is enlarged.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Drum in Same Size Machine

The image of the washing machine with the Tempered Glass Door clearly visible.

Tempered Glass Door

A Durable & Elegant Door

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Larger Display

A More Visible Display

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

Elegant Metal Dial

Larger & More Visible Dial

FAQ

Q.

What is AI DD in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is a quick wash on LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray – combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 18% better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.

LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with just the tap of a button or using voice assistant control, receive smart notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles - all via the ThinQ™ app.

Q.

What does steam do in a washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites.

Q.

What is auto dosing?

A.

The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time, prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keeps front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to figure out an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance and thus reduces the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

Q.

What is the standard size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8-9kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 10.5-12kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity in the same size washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst). Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Home Living

Select Shop 

Save up to 20% when you

purchase two or more products.

Select Shop  Buy Now Select Shop  Sign In

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

f6v909wtsa

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1560

ezDispense

Yes

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

ezDispense

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

LoadSense

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash

No

Drum Light

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Centum System

No

Foam Detection System

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

74

Weight (kg)

70

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

50

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

73

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

165

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

228

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.44

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.788

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Max spin speed (RPM)

1560

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.28

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

50

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

No

Spin

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Wi-Fi

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

Detergent Level

Yes

Dispenser Clean

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

PROGRAMS

Quick Wash

No

Rinse

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Speed Wash

No

Refresh

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Skin Care

No

Quick 60

No

Quick 30

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Stain Care

No

TurboWash 39

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Spin+Drain

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Wash+Dry

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Dark Wash

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Baby Steam Care

No

Baby Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Cotton

Yes

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cold Wash

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Cotton 20°C

No

Cotton +

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Intensive 60

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Outdoor

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Easy Care

Yes

Quick 12

No

Gentle Care

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091351661

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F6V909WTSA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F6V909WTSA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F6V909WTSA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F6V909WTSA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front

F6V909WTSA

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet