23.6'' HD Ready LED TV Monitor
Size (Inch)
23.6
Size (cm)
60
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Backlight Type
Edge
Brightness (Typ.)
250nits
Color Bit
8bit
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
Resolution
1366 x 768
Response Time
14ms
Bluetooth Audio
Yes
Energy Saving
Yes
Gaming Mode
Yes
Motion Eye Care
Yes
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
Yes
USB Media Player
Yes
CI Slot
Yes
HDMI
Yes (x2)
Optical Out
Yes
USB 2.0
Yes (x1)
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
Equalizer
Yes
Speaker
Yes
Speaker Power Output
5w
Virtual surround
AI Sound
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
DC Output
40W (19V 2.1A)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Base Detachable
Yes
Color (Back Cover)
Black
Color (Front Cabinet)
Iron Grey
Color (Stand Base)
Black
Wall Mountable
75 x 75
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
700 x 142 x 402
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 393.8 x 148.6
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
563.1 x 340.9 x 58
Weight in Shipping
4.8 kg
Weight with Stand
3.6 kg
Weight without Stand
3.25 kg
Adapter
Yes
Battery (Remote Controller)
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
webOS version
webOS 22
Quick Start
Yes
Apps & Games
Yes
Movies (VoD)
Yes
TV Show (Catch-up)
Yes
Channels
Yes
Recommend
Yes
Natural language
Yes
Speech to Text
Yes
Universal Control
Yes
LG TV Remote App
LG ThinQ
Bluetooth wireless headphone
Yes
Google Dial
Yes
Miracast
Yes
WiDi
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
HbbTV (v2.0)
Yes
Mobile TV On
Yes
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
Yes
Audio Guidance
Yes
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
EPG
Yes
On/ Off Time
Yes
Picture Mode
Vivid
Standard
Eco (APS)
Cinema
Sports
Game Optimizer
FILMMAKER MODE
Expert (Bright space, daytime)
Expert (Dark space, night)
Plug&Play
DDC2B
Remote Control
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Analog
PAL/SECAM B/G,D/K,I
Digital
DVB-T/T2, DVB-C
Others
DVB-S/S2
Bluetooth
Yes
LAN
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Box Printing Type
Eco-Friendly
Packing Material
EPS
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
