23.6'' HD Ready LED TV Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

23.6'' HD Ready LED TV Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24TQ510S-WZ

23.6'' HD Ready LED TV Monitor

front view
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.6

Size (cm)

60

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Typ.)

250nits

Color Bit

8bit

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Resolution

1366 x 768

Response Time

14ms

FEATURE

Bluetooth Audio

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes

Gaming Mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

Yes

USB Media Player

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

CI Slot

Yes

HDMI

Yes (x2)

Optical Out

Yes

USB 2.0

Yes (x1)

SOUND

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Power Output

5w

Virtual surround

AI Sound

POWER

AC Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

40W (19V 2.1A)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.4

Power Consumption (Typ.)

28W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Base Detachable

Yes

Color (Back Cover)

Black

Color (Front Cabinet)

Iron Grey

Color (Stand Base)

Black

Wall Mountable

75 x 75

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

700 x 142 x 402

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

563.1 x 393.8 x 148.6

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

563.1 x 340.9 x 58

Weight in Shipping

4.8 kg

Weight with Stand

3.6 kg

Weight without Stand

3.25 kg

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Adapter

Yes

Battery (Remote Controller)

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

SMART TV

webOS version

webOS 22

Quick Start

Yes

Apps & Games

Yes

Movies (VoD)

Yes

TV Show (Catch-up)

Yes

Channels

Yes

Recommend

Yes

Natural language

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

LG TV Remote App

LG ThinQ

Bluetooth wireless headphone

Yes

Google Dial

Yes

Miracast

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

HbbTV (v2.0)

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

TV FEATURES

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Audio Guidance

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

EPG

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid
Standard
Eco (APS)
Cinema
Sports
Game Optimizer
FILMMAKER MODE
Expert (Bright space, daytime)
Expert (Dark space, night)

Plug&Play

DDC2B

Remote Control

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

TUNER

Analog

PAL/SECAM B/G,D/K,I

Digital

DVB-T/T2, DVB-C

Others

DVB-S/S2

NETWORK

Bluetooth

Yes

LAN

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Eco-Friendly

Packing Material

EPS

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24TQ510S-WZ)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24TQ510S-WZ)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(24TQ510S-WZ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24TQ510S-WZ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24TQ510S-WZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

