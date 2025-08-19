Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
Phòng khách sang trọng trong căn hộ áp mái. Khung cảnh thành phố tuyệt đẹp nhìn từ bên ngoài cửa sổ. Người đàn ông đang ngồi trên ghế dài xem nội dung trên TV treo tường.

TV phong cách nào tốt nhất dành cho bạn?

LG TV được thiết kế phù hợp với mọi phong cách sống. Từ xem nội dung chất lượng cao như phim ảnh, thể thao, chơi game cho đến tìm kiếm thiết kế hoàn hảo, khám phá LG TV phù hợp với bạn.

Làm thế nào để có trải nghiệm xem thể thao tốt nhất?

Thể thao có nhịp độ rất nhanh. Bạn cần một chiếc TV mang đến chuyển động mượt, không bị mờ, có màn hình lớn khiến bạn đắm chìm hoàn toàn vào các pha hành động và cập nhật cho bạn thông tin về đội yêu thích cũng như số liệu thống kê để bạn không bao giờ bỏ lỡ tin gì.

Để đắm chìm hoàn toàn vào hành động, hãy chọn LG TV

So sánh song song khung trò chơi bóng chày. Một bên được gắn nhãn thông thường và có nhiều chuyển động mờ xung quanh gậy bóng chày của người chơi cũng như quả bóng chày. Một bên khác có nhãn LG OLED evo thì hành động được chụp hoàn hảo mà không bị mờ chuyển động.

ClearMR có chứng nhận của VESA

LG OLED evo là màn hình VESA Certified ClearMR, đảm bảo rằng ngay cả trong những cảnh có nhịp độ nhanh thì mọi hình ảnh đều rõ ràng và sắc nét, không có điểm ảnh bị mờ.⁴

Đắm chìm hoàn toàn trên phạm vi rộng

LG TV siêu lớn mang đến trải nghiệm xem đắm chìm với kích thước đa dạng, lên đến 100 inch.

Một gia đình đang quây quần bên LG TV siêu lớn để xem một trận bóng đá đầy phấn khích trên màn hình lớn.

Mua LG AI TV để không bao giờ bỏ lỡ các khoảnh khắc thể thao đáng nhớ

Sports Portal

Thiết lập trang chủ thể thao mang tính cá nhân. Truy cập ứng dụng phát trực tuyến thể thao và clip nổi bật trên YouTube. Trong đó, các trận đấu trực tiếp, bảng xếp hạng và các trận đấu của đội bóng yêu thích của bạn đều hiển thị trên một màn hình.² ⁵

Giao diện người dùng của Sports Portal hiển thị cho bạn thấy người dùng có thể đăng ký đội của họ và cách sắp xếp các nội dung thuận tiện hơn cho người hâm mộ thể thao.

Thông báo thể thao

Đăng ký đội bạn yêu thích và nhận Thông báo thể thao để cập nhật mọi thông tin đang diễn ra, từ kết quả trận đấu đến các video khoảnh khắc nổi bật trong thi đấu.

Thông báo Thể thao hiển thị. Đó là lời nhắc nhở về trận đấu của giải vô địch sắp bắt đầu. Nút CTA cũng hiển thị, xem trực tiếp, xem trên ứng dụng, không có cảnh báo.

Tối đa niềm vui, sử dụng nhiều màn hình với Multi View

Khai phá sức mạnh của TV với Multi View. Chiếu màn hình thiết bị thông qua Google Cast và AirPlay. Chia màn hình thành hai chế độ xem riêng biệt để trải nghiệm giải trí nhiều màn hình liền mạch.⁶

Một người trong phòng khách đang cầm điện thoại. Trên điện thoại là biểu tượng truyền phát cho thấy màn hình điện thoại đang được chiếu trên TV. Trên TV là trận đấu bóng rổ và bên cạnh là màn hình phản chiếu hiển thị số liệu thống kê về cầu thủ.

Khám phá TV tốt nhất để xem thể thao

Dễ dàng so sánh từng tính năng để chọn chiếc TV phù hợp nhất.¹ ³

Table Caption
Tính năngOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED86
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Hình ảnh sản phẩm LG QNED86
QNED86
Màn hìnhLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
Kích thướcTới 97 inch (97,83,77,65 inch)Tới 83 inch (83, 77, 65 inch)Tới 100 inch (100,86,75,65 inch)
MotionClearMR 10000, TruMotionClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
Bộ xử lýBộ xử lý AI alpha 11 Gen2Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 Gen8Bộ xử lý AI alpha 8 Gen2
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
Hệ điều hành (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new, Sports Portal, Thông báo thể thaowebOS 25, webOS Re:new, Sports Portal, Thông báo thể thaowebOS 25, webOS Re:new, Sports Portal, Thông báo thể thao
Tìm hiểu thêmTìm hiểu thêmTìm hiểu thêm

Mẹo chọn TV thông thái

Kích thước TV nào phù hợp với không gian của bạn? >

 

Chất lượng hình ảnh TV tốt là bao nhiêu? >

 

AI TV nâng tầm Smart TV bằng cách nào? >

 

Khám phá toàn bộ hướng dẫn mua TV >

¹Các tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo model và kích thước màn hình. Vui lòng xem từng trang sản phẩm để biết thông số kỹ thuật chi tiết.

 

²Hình màn hình mô phỏng.

 

³Khả năng hỗ trợ một số tính năng có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.

 

⁴clearMR là chương trình cấp chứng nhận của VESA để đánh giá hiệu suất làm mờ chuyển động của màn hình. 

  Hỗ trợ tính năng này có thể khác nhau tùy theo model. ClearMR 10000: Chứng nhận cho LG OLED G5 (83, 77, 65, 55 inch). 

  ClearMR 9000: Chứng nhận cho LG OLED M5 (83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5 (48 inch), LG OLED C5.

 

⁵Nội dung khả dụng (bao gồm kênh thể thao) và ứng dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo giải đấu, quốc gia và khu vực. Cần đăng ký riêng cho từng ứng dụng thể thao và các dịch vụ liên quan.

 

⁶Cài đặt hình ảnh và âm thanh trên cả hai màn hình đều giống nhau. 

  Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay và HomeKit là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc., được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác. 

  Hỗ trợ cho AirPlay 2, HomeKit và Google Cast có thể thay đổi theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ.

