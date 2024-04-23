About Cookies on This Site

Telão LED flexível

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor

Telão LED flexível

LCCM019-GN

Telão LED flexível

(2)
Front view with infill image

Telão LED flexível

O LED instalado no shopping center acompanha o corrimão curvo e a ondulação peculiar da coluna. Na tela, aparece anunciada a liquidação da estação.

*Todas as imagens desta página são meramente ilustrativas.

Ambas as paredes do corredor interno são curvas, e os LEDs estão instalados ao longo das duas.

Telão LED flexível

Com um módulo de exibição LED (LDM) flexível e especialmente projetado, a série LCCM é compatível com curvaturas côncava e convexa a partir de 611 R. A série LCCM também aumenta a flexibilidade do design, oferecendo aos usuários a opção de criar telas realmente curvas.

LEDs com formas diferenciadas, como tornados, estão instalados em um espaço expositivo.

Tela LED criativa

Diferente do display LED convencional, a série LCCM foge do formato retangular, permitindo a concepção em formas variadas para exibir conteúdo altamente criativo na tela. Além disso, a separação entre PDU (Unidade de Alimentação e Dados) e gabinete favorece o livre desenvolvimento de instalações criativas.

Fácil instalação e manutenção

Leve e fácil de manusear, o LDM (Módulo de Exibição LED) facilita a instalação. Além disso, com o apoio adicional de ímãs e pinos de posicionamento, os instaladores podem instalar e desmontar a tela LED de forma fácil e prática com uma ferramenta dedicada.

Os elementos "Ímã", "Ponto de montagem" (roscas M3) e "Pinos de posicionamento" do gabinete estão ampliados.

Compatibilidade com soluções de software LG

Com tecnologia de controlador de sistema de alto desempenho da LG, a série LCCM é compatível com as soluções de software da LG, incluindo SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant e ConnectedCare, que ajudam os clientes a operar seus negócios com perfeição.

Um funcionário da LG está monitorando remotamente a série LCCM instalada em outro local usando uma solução de monitoramento LG baseada na nuvem. O controlador de sistema com webOS permite a compatibilidade da série LCCM com as soluções de software da LG.

*A disponibilidade do serviço 'LG ConnectedCare' difere por região e precisa ser adquirido separadamente. Portanto, entre em contato com o representante de vendas da LG em sua região para obter mais detalhes.
*Os itens que podem ser monitorados pelo LG ConnectedCare: Placa principal (Temp., Status do sinal, FPGA Ver, Status da conexão Ethernet), Placa receptora (Temp., LED Power)
*Disponível ao usar com o controlador CVCA.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do modelo

    LCCM019-GN

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração de pixels

    Single SMD

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    1.9

  • Resolução do módulo (L x A)

    168x84

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    320x160

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.55

  • Nº de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    -

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    -

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    -

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (㎡)

    -

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    -

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/㎡)

    -

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/㎡)

    275,625

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    -

  • Material do gabinete

    -

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Front

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    800

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidade do brilho

    0.97

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Taxa de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ELETRICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    36

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    12

  • Consumo de energia (W/㎡, máx.)

    720

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    123

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    41

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    2,457

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 to 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    1,920

ESPECIFICAÇÕES OPERACIONAIS

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Umidade de Operação

    10~90%RH

  • Classificação IP frente

    IP30

  • Classificação IP traseira

    IP30

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100,000

PADRÃO

  • Certificação

    CE, FCC, ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA

CORTE EM CANTO 90 GRAUS

  • Corte em canto 90 graus

    X

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.