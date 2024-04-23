Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Conheça a geladeira
Side by Side InstaView
Door-in-Door LG

Máxima economia
de energia

Mais desempenho e economia com classificação energética A+++.

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações sobre os produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.

Compressor Linear Inverter

Maior economia de energia,
silêncio e durabilidade com
10 anos de garantia
no compressor.

InstaView

Toque duas vezes e veja dentro da geladeira sem abrir a porta.

Braço

Door-in-Door

Reduza a perda de ar frio com o acesso fácil e rápido aos seus alimentos favoritos.

Craft Ice

Gelo esférico que derrete lentamente,
perfeito para suas bebidas.

UVnano

Água sempre pura e limpa de verdade.


A tecnologia UVnano garante a limpeza da saída de água com luz ultravioleta, eliminando 99,99% bactérias e entregando água sempre pura.

Hygiene Fresh+

Filtro em 5 camadas que elimina 99,999% das bactérias dentro da geladeira.


Elimina maus odores e mantém os alimentos frescos por mais tempo.

LinearCooling

Controle preciso de temperatura para maior conservação dos alimentos.

DoorCooling+

Resfriamento rápido e temperatura estável.


Suas bebidas ficam geladas 35% mais
rápido* e os alimentos ficam sempre
frescos, inclusive na porta.

Design Premium

O novo design complementa seu estilo e entrega sofisticação para seu ambiente.

Controle sua geladeira e outros produtos LG com o aplicativo LG ThinQ:


- Ajuste a temperatura dentro da geladeira;


- Acione o express freeze;


- Receba notificações no seu celular.

