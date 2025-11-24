About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

 Ar Condicionado Portátil LG 14.000 Frio 127V + Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55" 

 Ar Condicionado Portátil LG 14.000 Frio 127V + Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55" 

LP1419.55NANO8
Bundel image
Front view
Front view
Bundel image
Front view
Front view

Principais recursos

  • Cores puras em verdadeiro 4K, com detalhes surpreendentes.
  • Qualidade de imagem 4K aprimorada e áudio surround do Processador Alpha 7 4K AI Gen8.
  • Controle intuitivo com o AI Magic Remote: novo botão AI, comandos de voz e funções de arrastar e soltar.
  • LG ThinQ® : Conectividade e comandos de voz com Google Assistente
  • Compressor DUAL Inverter: 10 anos de garantia
  • Silencioso: menor vibração no compressor
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
LP1419IVSI

LP1419IVSM

Ar-Condicionado Portátil 14.000 BTU Branco 127V
Vista frontal da Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025 55NANO80ASA

55NANO80ASA

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025
LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

Mergulhe em um mundo de cores

Com a tecnologia do processador alpha 7 AI Gen8

Conheça o poderoso e inteligente processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração

Com melhorias significativas de desempenho, o processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração oferece processamento mais rápido e agora entrega qualidade de imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade muito superiores.

O processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina de amarelo, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele.

*Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com processador alpha 5 AI de 6ª geração, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

Cores puras em 4K real

Assista a conteúdos em 4K com cores vivas e precisas, além de detalhes nítidos, tornando cada cena visualmente impressionante e agradável.

A imagem desbotada de um carrossel é envolvida por uma onda de cores, resultando em uma visualização mais nítida de um carrossel colorido e bem iluminado.

Ícone de compressor Dual Inverter com símbolo de reciclagem e texto explicativo abaixo.

Dual Inverter Compressor

Selo de 10 anos de garantia no compressor inverter, localizado no centro de um fundo branco.

10 Anos de Garantia

Ícone de uma pessoa dormindo em uma cama com um ar-condicionado acima, indicando refrigeração.

Modo SLEEP

Instalação de ar condicionado LG com qualidade e segurança. Mão ajustando unidade interior com chave de fenda.

Instalação de ar condicionado LG com qualidade e segurança. Mão ajustando unidade interior com chave de fenda.

SAIBA MAIS
Ar-condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice portátil em sala com sofá, mesa, cachorro e controle via smartphone.

Tão silencioso que você não escuta. Tão inteligente que escuta você.
Instalação fácil e prática Mobilidade

Instalação fácil e prática Mobilidade

Instalação fácil e prática

Mobilidade e praticidade em todos os ambientes da sua casa.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

RESFRIAMENTO

Controle de fluxo de ar (esquerda/direita)

Não

Controle de fluxo de ar (acima/abaixo)

Não

Ar de Conforto

Não

Velocidade do ventilador

4

Resfriamento potente

Sim

PURIFICAÇÃO DE AR

Exibição da purificação de ar

Não

Ionizador

Não

Sensor PM 1.0

Não

AQUECIMENTO

Aquecimento potente

Não

PRATICIDADE

Baixo ruído

Sim

Ligar/desligar reserva (24h)

Não

Controle remoto

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Controle de Voz (Dispositivo de Terceiros)

Não

Sono confortável em noite tropical

Não

DESIGN

Cor (Evaporadora - Unidade Interna)

Branco

Tela

LED

FILTRO

Filtro Antialérgico

Não

Microfiltro antibacteriano

Não

Filtro de poeira

Não

Filtro de poeira fina

Não

Microfiltro

Não

Pré-filtro

Não

HIGIENIZAÇÃO

Limpeza automática

Não

UV Nano

Não

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806098613809

GERAL

Capacidade de resfriamento nominal/min (W)

14000

Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

1370

Área de resfriamento est. (metros quadrados)

de 16 até 20 （unit not in Sq. Ft.）

Capacidade de resfriamento máx. (W)

14000

Dimensões do produto_LxAxP (mm)

493 x 765 x 460

Tipo de produto

Portátil

Peso do produto (kg)

32.2

Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

127/60

Tipo de Refrigerante

R-32

Potência sonora (resfriamento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

53/50/47/44

DESUMIDIFICAÇÃO

Desumidificação

Não

Sensor de umidade

Não

ECONOMIA DE ENERGIA

Classe de energia

A

Economia de energia (resfriamento)

Não

CONFORMIDADE

Nome do modelo do produto

LG DUAL Inverter Portátil

Tipo de produto e nome do modelo

LG DUAL Inverter Portátil

Imprimir

Especificação chave

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

ÁUDIO - Saída de Áudio

20W

ÁUDIO - Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Peso sem base

14

Todas as especificações

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1235 x 780 x 230

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1360 x 810 x 162

Base da TV (LxAxP)

948 x 230

Peso sem base

14

Peso com base

14,1

Peso da embalagem

18,9

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299000089

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

Upscaler AI

4K Super Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

Modo de Imagem

10 modos

Auto Calibração

Sim

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim (até 60 Hz)

SMART TV

Sistema Operacional

webOS 25

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

LG Channels

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Compatível com Apple Home

Sim

Home Hub

Sim

AI Chatbot

Sim

Reconhecimento de Voz

Sim

Google Home / Hub

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay

Sim

Google Cast

Sim

ÁUDIO

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Direção do Som

Inferior

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Upmixagem Virtual 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Sim

TRANSMISSÃO

Receptor digital de sinal

ATSC1.0 (terrestre), DVB-T2/T (terrestre),ISDB-T (terrestre)

Receptor analógico de sinal

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR25

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

EntrarCadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.