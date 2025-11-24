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Vista frontal de
Vista frontal da LG Soundbar para TV SH5A com Dolby Digital e DTS Surround 4.1 canais
Vista frontal de
Vista frontal da LG Soundbar para TV SH5A com Dolby Digital e DTS Surround 4.1 canais

Principais recursos

    LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

    LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

    Mergulhe em um mundo de cores

    Com a tecnologia do processador alpha 7 AI Gen8

    Conheça o poderoso e inteligente processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração

    Com melhorias significativas de desempenho, o processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração oferece processamento mais rápido e agora entrega qualidade de imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade muito superiores.

    O processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina de amarelo, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele.

    *Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com processador alpha 5 AI de 6ª geração, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

    Cores puras em 4K real

    Assista a conteúdos em 4K com cores vivas e precisas, além de detalhes nítidos, tornando cada cena visualmente impressionante e agradável.

    A imagem desbotada de um carrossel é envolvida por uma onda de cores, resultando em uma visualização mais nítida de um carrossel colorido e bem iluminado.

    A LG Soundbar SH5A e seu subwoofer estão sobre um gabinete de TV azul em uma sala de estar. Uma TV com imagem de aeronave é mostrada parcialmente acima da soundbar.

    LG Soundbar SH5A

    Som poderoso que domina o ambiente

    Na imagem à esquerda, uma TV com conteúdo científico é mostrada e a soundbar SH5A está posicionada logo abaixo. No chão, o subwoofer da soundbar também está posicionado. Ondas sonoras brancas semitransparentes são emitidas amplamente pela soundbar e pelo subwoofer. Na imagem central, uma TV é posicionada mostrando a cena de um casal se olhando em frente a uma luminária de chão. Abaixo da TV, há uma soundbar SH5A. Na imagem à direita, uma TV de parede exibe a tela inicial do LG webOS e a SH5A está posicionada abaixo da TV, sobre a mesa de TV. À esquerda, um controle remoto da TV LG é parcialmente exibido e, à direita, quatro ícones mostram os recursos da interface WOW.

    Na imagem à esquerda, uma TV com conteúdo científico é mostrada e a soundbar SH5A está posicionada logo abaixo. No chão, o subwoofer da soundbar também está posicionado. Ondas sonoras brancas semitransparentes são emitidas amplamente pela soundbar e pelo subwoofer. Na imagem central, uma TV é posicionada mostrando a cena de um casal se olhando em frente a uma luminária de chão. Abaixo da TV, há uma soundbar SH5A. Na imagem à direita, uma TV de parede exibe a tela inicial do LG webOS e a SH5A está posicionada abaixo da TV, sobre a mesa de TV. À esquerda, um controle remoto da TV LG é parcialmente exibido e, à direita, quatro ícones mostram os recursos da interface WOW.

    600 watts RMS e 4.1 canais: Som que domina o ambiente

    Um som superimersivo com 600 watts e 4.1 canais que preenche o ambiente. Volume potente e clareza realista dão vida ao conteúdo.

    Uma TV com conteúdo científico é exibida e a barra de som SH5A está posicionada logo abaixo. No chão, também fica o subwoofer da barra de som. Ondas sonoras brancas semitransparentes saem amplamente da barra de som e do subwoofer. No canto inferior direito, estão os logotipos da DTS e da Dolby Digital Audio.

    O que as pessoas estão dizendo

    Principais Ofertas

    Precisa de Ajuda?

    Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

    Obtenha suporte

      Torne-Se um Membro da LG

      Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

      EntrarCadastre-se

      Cupom de Boas-Vindas

      Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

      Preços Exclusivos

      Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

      Entrega Grátis

      Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

      Entre em Contato

        Principais recursos

          O que as pessoas estão dizendo

          Principais Ofertas

          Precisa de Ajuda?

          Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

          Obtenha suporte

            Torne-Se um Membro da LG

            Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

            EntrarCadastre-se

            Cupom de Boas-Vindas

            Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

            Preços Exclusivos

            Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

            Entrega Grátis

            Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

            Entre em Contato