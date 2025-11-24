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Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025 + LG Soundbar SH5A Dolby Digital, DTS Surround 4.1 canais, 600W RMS

Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025 + LG Soundbar SH5A Dolby Digital, DTS Surround 4.1 canais, 600W RMS

55NANO80.SH5A
Vista frontal de Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025 + LG Soundbar SH5A Dolby Digital, DTS Surround 4.1 canais, 600W RMS 55NANO80.SH5A
55nano80asa
Vista frontal da LG Soundbar para TV SH5A com Dolby Digital e DTS Surround 4.1 canais
Vista frontal de Combo Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025 + LG Soundbar SH5A Dolby Digital, DTS Surround 4.1 canais, 600W RMS 55NANO80.SH5A
55nano80asa
Vista frontal da LG Soundbar para TV SH5A com Dolby Digital e DTS Surround 4.1 canais

Principais recursos

  • Cores puras em verdadeiro 4K, com detalhes surpreendentes.
  • Qualidade de imagem 4K aprimorada e áudio surround do Processador Alpha 7 4K AI Gen8.
  • Controle intuitivo com o AI Magic Remote: novo botão AI, comandos de voz e funções de arrastar e soltar.
  • Som poderoso que domina o ambiente: 600W RMS de potência
  • 4.1 canais: Experiência imersiva como você nunca viu
  • AI Sound Pro: Som Inteligente - o soundbar reconhece o gênero do conteúdo e adapta a equalização sonora para a melhor experiência.
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal da Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025 55NANO80ASA

55NANO80ASA

Smart TV LG NanoCell AI 4K NANO80 de 55 polegadas 2025
Vista frontal da LG Soundbar para TV SH5A com Dolby Digital e DTS Surround 4.1 canais

SH5A

LG Soundbar para TV SH5A com Dolby Digital,DTS Surround 4.1 canais com 600W RMS
LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

LG NanoCell TV ligeiramente inclinada para a esquerda e exibindo fios coloridos. O logotipo do processador alpha 7 4K AI aparece no canto inferior direito da TV. O plano de fundo é um gradiente de azul-petróleo claro.

Mergulhe em um mundo de cores

Com a tecnologia do processador alpha 7 AI Gen8

Conheça o poderoso e inteligente processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração

Com melhorias significativas de desempenho, o processador alpha 7 AI de 8ª geração oferece processamento mais rápido e agora entrega qualidade de imagem 4K com nitidez e profundidade muito superiores.

O processador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina de amarelo, e raios de luz coloridos saem dele.

*Comparado à Smart TV de entrada do mesmo ano com processador alpha 5 AI de 6ª geração, com base em comparação interna de especificações.

Cores puras em 4K real

Assista a conteúdos em 4K com cores vivas e precisas, além de detalhes nítidos, tornando cada cena visualmente impressionante e agradável.

A imagem desbotada de um carrossel é envolvida por uma onda de cores, resultando em uma visualização mais nítida de um carrossel colorido e bem iluminado.

A LG Soundbar SH5A e seu subwoofer estão sobre um gabinete de TV azul em uma sala de estar. Uma TV com imagem de aeronave é mostrada parcialmente acima da soundbar.

LG Soundbar SH5A

Som poderoso que domina o ambiente

Na imagem à esquerda, uma TV com conteúdo científico é mostrada e a soundbar SH5A está posicionada logo abaixo. No chão, o subwoofer da soundbar também está posicionado. Ondas sonoras brancas semitransparentes são emitidas amplamente pela soundbar e pelo subwoofer. Na imagem central, uma TV é posicionada mostrando a cena de um casal se olhando em frente a uma luminária de chão. Abaixo da TV, há uma soundbar SH5A. Na imagem à direita, uma TV de parede exibe a tela inicial do LG webOS e a SH5A está posicionada abaixo da TV, sobre a mesa de TV. À esquerda, um controle remoto da TV LG é parcialmente exibido e, à direita, quatro ícones mostram os recursos da interface WOW.

Na imagem à esquerda, uma TV com conteúdo científico é mostrada e a soundbar SH5A está posicionada logo abaixo. No chão, o subwoofer da soundbar também está posicionado. Ondas sonoras brancas semitransparentes são emitidas amplamente pela soundbar e pelo subwoofer. Na imagem central, uma TV é posicionada mostrando a cena de um casal se olhando em frente a uma luminária de chão. Abaixo da TV, há uma soundbar SH5A. Na imagem à direita, uma TV de parede exibe a tela inicial do LG webOS e a SH5A está posicionada abaixo da TV, sobre a mesa de TV. À esquerda, um controle remoto da TV LG é parcialmente exibido e, à direita, quatro ícones mostram os recursos da interface WOW.

600 watts RMS e 4.1 canais: Som que domina o ambiente

Um som superimersivo com 600 watts e 4.1 canais que preenche o ambiente. Volume potente e clareza realista dão vida ao conteúdo.

Uma TV com conteúdo científico é exibida e a barra de som SH5A está posicionada logo abaixo. No chão, também fica o subwoofer da barra de som. Ondas sonoras brancas semitransparentes saem amplamente da barra de som e do subwoofer. No canto inferior direito, estão os logotipos da DTS e da Dolby Digital Audio.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (DISPLAY) - Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

ÁUDIO - Saída de Áudio

20W

ÁUDIO - Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

DIMENSÕES E PESOS - Peso sem base

14

Todas as especificações

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1235 x 780 x 230

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1360 x 810 x 162

Base da TV (LxAxP)

948 x 230

Peso sem base

14

Peso com base

14,1

Peso da embalagem

18,9

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299000089

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K UHD

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

Upscaler AI

4K Super Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

Modo de Imagem

10 modos

Auto Calibração

Sim

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim (até 60 Hz)

SMART TV

Sistema Operacional

webOS 25

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

LG Channels

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Compatível com Apple Home

Sim

Home Hub

Sim

AI Chatbot

Sim

Reconhecimento de Voz

Sim

Google Home / Hub

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay

Sim

Google Cast

Sim

ÁUDIO

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Direção do Som

Inferior

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Upmixagem Virtual 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

WOW Orchestra

Sim

TRANSMISSÃO

Receptor digital de sinal

ATSC1.0 (terrestre), DVB-T2/T (terrestre),ISDB-T (terrestre)

Receptor analógico de sinal

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

CONECTIVIDADE

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR25

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Em geral - Número de canais

4.1

Em geral - Potência de saída

600 W

Dimensão (LxAxD) - Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Dimensão (LxAxD) - Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299961144

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Padrão

Sim

Música

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Som nítido

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Grave de som / Grave de som +

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

Saída HDMI

1

Versão Bluetooth

5.3

óptico

1

Codec do Bluetooth

SBC / AAC

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

Versão do HDMI

1.4

EM GERAL

Número de canais

4.1

Números de alto-falantes

5 EA

Potência de saída

600 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

AAC

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Tamanho da Caixa

1089 x 290 x 497 mm

PESO

Principal

6,6 kg

Subwoofer

5,3 kg

Peso bruto

14,24 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Cabo HDMI

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (Principal)

90 W

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