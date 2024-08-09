Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Smart TV  NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75" + Home Theater Soundbar S70TR Dolby Atmos, 5.1.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Revisões

Suporte

Combo LG Smart TV  NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75" + Home Theater Soundbar S70TR Dolby Atmos, 5.1.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI

75NANO80TSA.S70

Combo LG Smart TV  NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75" + Home Theater Soundbar S70TR Dolby Atmos, 5.1.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI

()
  Front view
  • Front view
  • LG Combo LG Smart TV  NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75" + Home Theater Soundbar S70TR Dolby Atmos, 5.1.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, 75NANO80TSA.S70
Front view
Front view
LG Combo LG Smart TV  NanoCell AI NANO80 4K de 75" + Home Theater Soundbar S70TR Dolby Atmos, 5.1.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, 75NANO80TSA.S70

Principais recursos

  • Um mundo de cores reais com a Tecnologia NanoCell
  • Qualidade aprimorada de imagem e som com o processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7
  • Quatro anos de atualizações garantidas ao longo de cinco anos com o webOS Re:New Program
  • Experiência sonora completa com Dolby Atmos e alto-falante central de disparo
  • Tenha o seu próprio cinema em casa com os alto-falantes traseiros
  • Controle simples através da sua TV com WOW Interface, além de som sinfônico com WOW Orchestra
Mais
Texturas em espiral de arco-íris em uma TV NanoCell da LG.

Sinta a essência das cores puras

Descubra um mundo com cores ricas e maior clareza através da tecnologia NanoCell da LG.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Cores perfeitas em verdadeiro 4K

A verdadeira clareza expressa uma aparência mais nítida

Mergulhe em um mundo com 4K vívido, onde as cores saltam aos olhos e a nitidez cria uma deslumbrante sinfonia visual.

Processador AI Alpha 5 4K Ger7

Vivencie um excelente entretenimento aprimorado em sua essência

O Processador de IA Alpha 5 4K Gen7 da LG, com luz amarela emanando por baixo, e linhas coloridas de placa de circuito se ramificando a partir do Processador de IA.

O processador inteligente α5 AI 4K Gen 7 otimiza automaticamente o áudio e o brilho, para uma imersão total na ação.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Audio ideal digno de sua TV LG QNED

Complete a experiência TV LG QNED com o soundbar que complementa lindamente seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Paisagens sonoras encantadoras cercam você

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, exibindo um homem tocando violão em frente ao oceano. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala de estar tocando uma orquestra. Ondas brancas de gotículas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som e são projetadas na TV, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar e LG TV em uma sala escura apresentando uma apresentação musical. Gotículas brancas representando ondas sonoras disparam para cima e para frente a partir da barra de som, enquanto o subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG completa a sua experiência de TV

Design perfeito para as TVs LG QNED

Um complemento harmonioso

Aprecie a harmonia visual da sua TV LG QNED e do novo design de crista do seu soundbar LG para interiores refinados.

LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV encostados na parede com o QNED Matching Bracket em uma sala cinza e madeira em perspectiva angular, enquanto a LG QNED TV exibe um homem tocando violão. LG Soundbar e LG QNED TV contra uma parede creme com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED. A TV está passando o vídeo de uma mulher cantando em um estúdio de gravação. Abaixo da TV, há um moderno suporte geométrico de madeira. LG Soundbar e TV LG QNED na parede com o suporte de TV correspondente QNED em um espaço aconchegante e pouco iluminado com brinquedos infantis. A TV está passando um vídeo de um garotinho tocando violoncelo.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

Peso sem base

31,4

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K NanoCell

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

60Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

Nano Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

Upscaler AI

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1678 x 964 x 59,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1344 x 361

Peso sem base

31,4

Peso com base

31,8

Peso da embalagem

40,7

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

400 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299956508

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Anexo)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

Cabo HDMI

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Suporte para montagem na parede

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

DTS:X

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946448

CONECTIVIDADE

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

Entrada HDMI

1

Saída HDMI

1

óptico

1

Sinal traseiro sem fio

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

WOW Orquestra

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Alto-falante traseiro

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

EM GERAL

Número de canais

5.1.1

Números de alto-falantes

9 EA

Potência de saída

500 W

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

120Hz

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

Canal de retorno de áudio (e-ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

Dolby Vision

Sim

HDR10

Sim

Passagem

Sim

Passagem (4K)

Sim

taxa de atualização variável / modo de baixa latência

Sim

ÁUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUÇÃO

Amostragem

24bit/96kHz

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia (Principal)

33 W

Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

20 W

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

33 W

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Grave de som / Grave de som +

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Som nítido

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Música

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Padrão

Sim

PESO

Peso bruto

15,4 kg

Principal

3,0 kg

Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

Principais Ofertas

