Combo Smart TV 4K LG QNED QNED89 de 98" + Smart TV LG OLED B3 55''

Combo Smart TV 4K LG QNED QNED89 de 98" + Smart TV LG OLED B3 55''

98QNED89.OLED55B

Combo Smart TV 4K LG QNED QNED89 de 98" + Smart TV LG OLED B3 55''

Front view with bundle
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal da LG QNED TV, QNED89

98QNED89TSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED QNED89 de 98 polegadas - 98QNED89TSA
Vista frontal da LG OLED com o emblema "11 Anos | TV OLED Nº 1 no Mundo".

OLED55B3PSA

Smart TV LG OLED B3 55'' 4K WiFi Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial AI ThinQ Smart Magic Alexa OLED55B3PSA
Uma LG QNED89 apresentando uma obra de arte colorida.

Surpreenda-se com a nova QNED

Cores vivas e clareza impressionante na majestosa LG QNED. Nosso novo processador e zonas de regulagem de luminosidade aprimoram os conteúdos para que cada pixel permaneça extremamente nítido.

 

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Descubra as inovações da LG QNED

As LG TV QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 são exibidas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra um respingo de cores e as palavras "Ultra Big TV" são exibidas acima das TVs. O processador alpha 8 AI 4K é mostrado com uma luz laranja emanando por baixo. Um formato espiral vermelho, amarelo e roxo é mostrado entre as palavras "Upgradeable webOS" e "webOS Re:New Program".

Tela Gigante

Experimente e surpreenda-se com a maior tela

Uma família em uma sala de estar com uma LG TV ultragrande montada na parede, e uma cena de oceano, corais e uma tartaruga na tela.

Aproveite seus conteúdos favoritos na maior LG TV. Assista, jogue ou se exercite em uma escala e clareza inigualáveis.

*As QNED89 estão disponíveis em tamanho de no máximo 98 polegadas.

**Os modelos disponíveis podem variar por região.

1-banner-categ-oled-10anos-1600-600-d-v3

*A LG OLED TV é a marca OLED mais vendida no mundo desde 2013. Fonte: Omdia. Remessas de unidades, de 2013 a 2023. Os resultados não representam um endosso da LG Electronics. Qualquer confiança nesses resultados é por conta e risco do terceiro. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para obter mais detalhes.

Excelência em tela

Processador α7 AI 4K Gen6

Uma constante evolução

Entre no mundo do alfa-realismo1. Um portal para novos universos e a sensação de que você está realmente lá. Seja o personagem principal, cercado pelos excepcionais aprimoramentos visuais e sonoros do Processador α7 AI 4K Gen6.

Vídeo do Processador α7 AI 4K Gen6 contra uma placa de circuito. A placa se ilumina, e luzes amarelas são emitidas do chip para representar a potência dele.

AI Super Upscaling

O sistema de processamento com Inteligência Artificial (AI) usa os recursos AI Noise Reduction e AI Super Resolution para classificar as imagens e remover o ruído com base na categoria delas. Em seguida, algoritmos de aprendizagem profunda melhoram rostos e objetos para deixá-los mais definidos, expressivos e multidimensionais, sem que fiquem artificiais.

Imagem de uma mulher na cidade. Uma sobreposição quadrada é aplicada sobre a mulher para representar o AI Super Upscaling, colocando-a em foco detalhado contra um fundo artisticamente desfocado.

*Imagens ilustrativas na tela.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

2182 x 1258 x 110,4

Peso sem base

61,2

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Direto

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α8 4K

Upscaler AI

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Seleção de Gênero AI

Sim (SDR/HDR)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo de Imagem

10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

JOGOS

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

2182 x 1258 x 110,4

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

2182 x 1358 x 464,6

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

2395 x 1633 x 285

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1826 x 464,6

Peso sem base

61,2

Peso com base

65,1

Peso da embalagem

103,0

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

800 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806096069813

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Som virtual 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

WiSA Ready

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.2 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4 (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e Quick Media Switch)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Always Ready

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Multi View

Sim

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K OLED

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

OLED Cores

Processador

Processador AI α7 Ger6 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

Sim

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1.228 x 708 x 46,9

Peso sem base

18,9

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K OLED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

OLED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α7 Ger6 4K

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Upscaler AI

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim

Seleção de Gênero AI

Sim (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modo de Imagem

10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

JOGOS

Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

Sim

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1.228 x 708 x 46,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1.228 x 744 x 246

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1.446 x 810 x 207

Base da TV (LxAxP)

559 x 246

Peso sem base

18,9

Peso com base

19,9

Peso da embalagem

25,5

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299928635

ÁUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Sim

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim

WiSA Ready

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (V5.0)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especificado em HDMI 2.1 (2 portas))

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Galeria de Arte

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 23

Alerta de Esportes

Sim

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

LG Channels

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Multi View

Sim

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic

Cabo de Força

Sim (Anexo)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

