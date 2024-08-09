Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Smart TV LG UHD 60'' 60UQ8050PSB + Controle Remoto LG Smart Magic MR23GN

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

bundle image
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal da TV LG UHD com imagem de preenchimento e logotipo do produto sobre si

60UQ8050PSB

Smart TV 4K LG UHD 60'' Bluetooth HDR AI ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa 60UQ8050PSB
Front view

MR23GN

Controle Smart Magic MR23GN (NFC) TV LG 43UR7800PSA, 65UR9050PSJ, 86UR8750PSA - MR23GN

*As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins representativos.
*Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para obter uma representação precisa.

Sound Bar LG com subwoofer e caixas acústicas ao lado de uma TV moderna montada na parede de uma sala minimalista.

SAIBA MAIS

Una vista panorámica de una puesta de sol y unos glaciares.

Experiência cristalina em 4K

As TVs LG UHD aprimoram sua experiência de visualização. Desfrute de cores vivas e detalhes de tirar o fôlego em 4K real.
Imprimir

Especificação chave

Todas as especificações

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

1.356x783x57,5

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1.356x852x269

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1.490x880x172

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1.106x269

Peso sem base

17,1

Peso com base

17,4

Peso da embalagem

23,0

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300x300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299918650

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Características

Pilhas não estão inclusas

Modelo

65UR9050PSJ.AWZFLJZ

Código do produto

EAN7893299941757

Garantia

90 dias da data NF de compra

Part Numbers Compatíveis

AKB76043215, EBX64337609, EBX64337610

Categoria

Controle Remoto Magic

