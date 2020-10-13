Some of the LG HVAC product that lead to LG being awarded this honor from AHRI are the flagship large-capacity LG Multi V VRF solution, the Multi V S and LG PTAC. LG Multi V solutions feature LG's own Ultimate Inverter Compressor technology, which delivers outstanding energy efficiency and climate control performance. It also allows for simultaneous heating and cooling with individual temperature control across all spaces within a facility. The small-to-medium-capacity Multi V S VRF system is scaled for residential application but still robust enough to operate 16 indoor units from a single outdoor unit, making it ideal for even large residential installations. The LG PTAC solution offers self-contained efficiency durability and performance ideal for hospitality applications in hotels. Each of these solutions can be connected with a wide range of indoor units to suit each customer's needs.

LG takes pride in receiving this prestigious award from AHRI and are committed to maintaining the performance of their solutions to bring in the Performance Award for years to come. They also hope to pass on this globally recognized performance on to customers.