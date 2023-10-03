About Cookies on This Site

Interactive Digital Board

65TC3D-B

Interactive Digital Board

(3)
Embedded LG IDB App & webOS

LG IDB: Do More Smartly, Simply

With the IDB app, based on the webOS smart platform, get rid of the need for a PC or additional software licenses when writing/collaborating on Interactive Digital Board.
Innovative Touch Performance

Intuitive Touch and Writing

Advanced P-Cap touch-technology enables precise touch responses and realistic handwriting. Pen thickness adapts to the writing speed, with support for max. 40 point muli-touch.
Efficient Collaboration

All-in-One Meeting Experience

For effective collaboration, LG IDB combines once separate processes including participant laptop screen sharing via wired/wireless connection, writing on a shared screen, and saving annotations.
IPS Panel

True Color, Wide View

LG IPS panel features a wide viewing angle to deliver clear content regardless of where meeting participants are seated. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces image colors true-to-life, without distortion.
Auto Signal/Touch Switching

Quick and Easy Screen Sharing

Delivering time-saving functionality, the display can detect input/touch signals and automatically change the source if the new input has higher priority than the previous source.
Easy Menu Calling, and Control
Assistive Touch Menu

Easy Menu Calling, and Control

Providing optimal ease of use, LG IDB users can run desired functions or change settings by softly pressing the screen to call up the Touch Menu.


*The menu design(GUI) is subject to change without notice.

PBP/PIP

Enjoy a Multi Screen Experience

Providing enhanced flexibility for users, PBP/PIP enables two different content sources to be displayed in various layout settings including full screen, original ratio, and sub-screen modes.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Pixels(H x V x 3)

6,220,800

Brightness

450cd/m2(Module), 370cd/m2(w/Protection Glass)

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

4,000,000:1

Color Gamut

68%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Response Time

10ms(G to G BW)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%(Typ.))

Life time(Typ.)

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

24Hr

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45, USB3.0, USB2.0(2), USB2.0,B Type(2), HDTV Formats(HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p)

Output

RS232C OUT

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

36.1mm/36.1mm/36.1mm/42.2mm(T/L/R/B)

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1,530.8 x 883.8 x 71.7 (w/o Handle)

Weight(Head)

51Kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

1,650 x 1,035 x 228

Packed Weight

59Kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

Cooling FAN

No

Tile mode

No

Natural Mode @Tile Mode

No

Source Selection

HDMI1, HDMI2/HDMI3/DVI, OPS, DP, RGB, USB

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Auto Config/Phase (RGB)

Yes

Language (OSD)

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Language (USB Playback)

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Language (Manual)

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan,Arabic

Language (ESG)

English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil) ,Arabic

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
* Scheduling is supported additionally

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

Time

Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

Yes(PC/DTV)

Power on Status

Standby, PWR, LST

Key operation

IR operation, Local key operation, Touch Operation

DPM Select

Yes (off/1/3/5/10min)

Energy Saving

Yes(Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

Power Indicatior On/Off

No

File Play with USB

Yes

PIP/PBP

Yes(2)

Internal Memory

64GB(System 8GB + Available 56GB)

Wi-Fi

802.11n combo built-in

USB Cloning

Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

Brightness control

Yes (Off, Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

Contents Scheduling

USB, Internal memory

Calibration mode

Yes

Off/On Scheduler

Yes

Sync mode

Time sync, Content sync, Network sync

PM mode

Power Off, Sustain Aspect Ratio, Screen Off, Screen Off Always, Screen off & Backlight

Holiday schedule

Yes

Firamware update (LAN)

Yes

Local time auto setting

Yes

Reader Mode - Low Blue Right

Yes

Crestron SDK.

Yes

HDMI-CEC 2.0 (Partially Supported)

Yes

IDB App.

Yes (IDB App v1.0)

Power on Default

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

Digital Audio input

Yes

Power on Delay

0 ~ 250

Content Rotation

Yes

OSD Portrait Mode

Yes

Passward change

Yes

SetID Setup

Manual, Auto

Lock Mode

Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key Operation, Wi-Fi, Scheen Share

Fail over

USB, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory

SuperSign Server Setup

SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

No Signal image (Up to 5MB)

Yes

Media share

SoftAP, Screen Share

Beacon

On/Off

OPS PC power Control

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Switch

No

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

120W↓

Smart Enegy Saving

85W↓

DPM

0.5W↓

Power off

0.5W↓

AUDIO

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W(10W x 2)

Equalizer

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

No / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-Premium/W/lite

Yes (SuperSign Premium1.5)

SuperSign-Link/C

Yes (SuperSign Link 1.5)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea), Touch Pen Tip(1ea)

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSA)

TOUCH

Touch type

P-Cap(Ag Metal Mesh)

Available object size for touch

Ø6 mm ↑

Reporting Rate

10 ms ↓

Accuracy

2mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

3.2T (Anti-Glare)

Surface Treatment

AG Coating (6H)

Protection Glass Transmission

83% (Typ)

Operating System Support

Win 7 Pro, Win 8.x, Win 10

Multi touch point (webOS)

Max 10 Points

Multi touch point (Windows OS)

Max 40 Points (Need to support by windows applications.)

