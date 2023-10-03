About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" HDR 10 FHD Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32" HDR 10 FHD Monitor

32ML600M-B

32" HDR 10 FHD Monitor

32ML600M-B
High Definition with True Colour
Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with True Colour

Enjoy the incredible detail and clarity of Full HD 1080p resolution and with IPS technology, response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, allowing users to view the screen at virtually any angle.
HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR-compatible monitors display brighter whites and darker blacks compared to conventional displays. HDR renders dark and bright areas of an image with many more details, which were indiscernible under the old standards.

Depending on the Windows 10 OS settings, HDR content may not be displayed accurately. Please check the HDR On/Off setting of Windows. The HDR setting of Windows defaults to "On" and should be set to "Off" when not viewing HDR content. Images simulated.
(A software update will be made available)

Colour Range with DCI-P3 95%

Colour Range with DCI-P3 95%

LG IPS monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 99% of sRGB, which is ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the colour of digital contents.
Advanced Gaming Features

Advanced Gaming Features

React Faster to The Action
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Keep visibility even in dark scenes. LG's Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack your player in the dark.
Better Aim
Crosshairs

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.
*The picture shown for illustration purpose only.

Convenient and Flexible
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1212 x 0.3637

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

39W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36.7W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

813 x 516 x 150

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

729.4 x 513.3 x 209.3

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.6

What people are saying

Buy Directly

32ML600M-B

32ML600M-B

32" HDR 10 FHD Monitor