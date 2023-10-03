LG A2 48” 4K OLED w/ ThinQ AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The OLED on everyone's list.
True darkness brings the light.
Beauty meets brains.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
Punchier picture quality.
Hear them coming in on you.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
Sleek and streamlined.
A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-coloured room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
Ready to up your game.
A guy plays a driving game in a game room with pink, blue, and purple RGB lighting and a collection of action figures.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174029534
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
11.7
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1220 x 735 x 152
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
14.5
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1070 x 620 x 45.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1070 x 684 x 235
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
933 x 235
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
11.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
