Introducing a powerful little chip

α7 Gen5 AI Processor

With power comes great performance

Using deep-learning algorithms, the smart α7 Gen5 AI Processor optimizes picture and sound.

*α7 Gen5 AI Processor featured on the LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80.
*α7 Gen5 AI Processor is only available with NANO75/76/79 models of NanoCell 86-inch TVs and UQ90/91 models of UHD 86-inch TVs.

AI Picture Pro

Optimizes picture like a pro

From a vast database of over one million data points, deep-learning algorithms recognize content type, remove noise, and optimize picture quality to enhance your viewing experience in real-time.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*AI Picture Pro is only available for NANO75, NANO76, NANO79 models of NanoCell 86-inch TVs and UQ90/91 models of UHD 86-inch TVs.

AI Sound Pro

Surround yourself with cinematic sound

Experience the immersion of 3D spatial sound with Dolby Atmos. Deep-learning algorithms transform 2-channel audio into immersive virtual 5.1.2 surround sound. With the addition of virtual surround and virtual height, this gives the impression that sound is coming from all around you.

*LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, QNED99 and QNED95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
*UQ80/75/70 feature α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
*Dolby Atmos is not supported on QNED80.

OLED

Colourful stripes are shown on the LG OLED display and expand out of the television onto the backdrop.

Pixels burst boldly into life

Scenes look incredibly lifelike with super blacks and Infinite Contrast.

QNED

TV and LG QNED Mini LED logo is placed in the middle – the colour powder explodes within TV monitor and the colour powder also pops outside the TV frame.

A vibrant colour experience

With Quantum Dot and NanoCell, LG QNED delivers colour like no others.

NanoCell

TV and LG NanoCell logo is placed in the middle – abstract, colourful pattern of big droplets are on NanoCell display.

The essence of pure colour

Pure Colour with 4K clarity makes for an immersive viewing experience.

UHD

TV and LG UHD logo is placed in the middle – icy winter trees are all over the TV display and the background.

Crystal clear 4K

Bringing vivid and clear 4K in your smart tv to a whole new level.