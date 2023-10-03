We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor
With power comes great performance
Using deep-learning algorithms, the smart α7 Gen5 AI Processor optimizes picture and sound.
*α7 Gen5 AI Processor featured on the LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80.
*α7 Gen5 AI Processor is only available with NANO75/76/79 models of NanoCell 86-inch TVs and UQ90/91 models of UHD 86-inch TVs.
AI Picture Pro
Optimizes picture like a pro
From a vast database of over one million data points, deep-learning algorithms recognize content type, remove noise, and optimize picture quality to enhance your viewing experience in real-time.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*AI Picture Pro is only available for NANO75, NANO76, NANO79 models of NanoCell 86-inch TVs and UQ90/91 models of UHD 86-inch TVs.
AI Sound Pro
Surround yourself with cinematic sound
Experience the immersion of 3D spatial sound with Dolby Atmos. Deep-learning algorithms transform 2-channel audio into immersive virtual 5.1.2 surround sound. With the addition of virtual surround and virtual height, this gives the impression that sound is coming from all around you.
*LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, QNED99 and QNED95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
*UQ80/75/70 feature α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
*Dolby Atmos is not supported on QNED80.
OLED
Pixels burst boldly into life
Scenes look incredibly lifelike with super blacks and Infinite Contrast.
QNED
A vibrant colour experience
With Quantum Dot and NanoCell, LG QNED delivers colour like no others.
NanoCell
The essence of pure colour
Pure Colour with 4K clarity makes for an immersive viewing experience.