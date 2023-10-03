LG QNED90 86" 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174012406
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming Pro+
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
51.3
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2115 x 1215 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
64.3
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1917 x 1098 x 29.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1917 x 1164 x 359
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1447 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
50.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
600 x 400
