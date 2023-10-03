We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LGOLED LogoCHOOSE YOUR OLED
GAME
THE WINNER'S
VISION
A CERTIFIED CHAMPION
LG OLED earned High Gaming Performance Gold* from TÜV Rheinland,
certifying that the displays feature the highest grade display technology for gaming.
In addition, Intertek accredited the televisions for Qualified Gaming Performance
due to superior color and HDR support.
*High Gaming Performance Gold (TUV) applies to all LG OLED 2022 series television except LG OLED A series.
**The certification ID in the logo is for 65-inch OLED models. Certification ID numbers will vary for each OLED size.
ENHANCED GAMING
Secure your victory
with game-changing
features
RESPONSIVE, TEAR-FREE PLAY
The smooth way
to play
As LG OLED's self-lit pixels illuminate independently, the display achieves a 0.1ms
response time* for clearer visuals. VRR** keeps up with changes in frame rate to
reduce image tearing. And with a bandwidth of 48Gbps, you can play graphic-rich
games without worries about delay.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1 and is supported on the LG OLED G2, C2 series.
***Screen images simulated.
NVIDIA G-SYNC
AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM
Even when the action is blazing-fast, NVIDIA G-Sync1 keeps the game smooth.
Combine this with LG OLED's sharp and precise self-lit pixels for an ultra-responsive experience with
seamless motion.
AMD FreeSync Premium2 destroys screen tears and stutters for the
ultimate low latency gaming. By keeping the display in sync with your game's frame rate,
everything on the screen looks amazingly fluid.
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility.
NVIDIA G-SYNC
Even when the action is blazing-fast, NVIDIA G-Sync1 keeps the game smooth.
Combine this with LG OLED's sharp and precise self-lit pixels for an ultra-responsive experience with
seamless motion.
*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility.
AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM
AMD FreeSync Premium2 destroys screen tears and stutters for the
ultimate low latency gaming. By keeping the display in sync with your game's frame rate,
everything on the screen looks amazingly fluid.
DOLBY VISION GAMING
Top of the game HDR
LG OLED is the first in the industry to support Dolby
Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz.3 See your game just like
real life when seriously smooth HDR and fluid 120Hz
action come as one.
HGiG
HDR, as the game
developer intended.
HGiG4 was developed to apply the optimum HDR settings in line with your television's
performance range. Experience a more accurate picture without too much saturation or
over-exposed areas, and play exactly how the creator wanted you to.
Low-Latency Gaming
Minimum lag,
maximum fun
With LG OLED’s incredibly low latency, you can play your favourite fighting games like
they’re in real time. Press a button on the controller and the action happens in sync,
so you can sneak in those knockout punches and take home the gold.
*Screen images simulated.
READY TO PLAY
Which gaming
universe will
you explore first?
CLOUD GAMING
Action. Adventure. Nostalgia.
All on demand.
CLOUD GAMING
Action. Adventure. Nostalgia.
All on demand.
Games you love, and new favorites too. Discover GeForce NOW,
which brings you 1000's of the world's most exciting titles.
With Wi-Fi 65, boasting faster speeds and lower latency than Wi-Fi 5,
stream graphics-intensive games without bottlenecks or frame drops.
PERSONAL SIZE
The perfect size
for solo adventures
Enjoy your own personal game experience
on a 42-inch6 or 48-inch7 LG OLED TV,
together with incredibly lifelike
picture that makes you feel like
you’re in the middle of the action.
Game Optimizer
Fine-tune
your game display
No matter what you play, make sure it looks just right. Game Optimizer gives
you the ideal settings according to the genre. Reduce lag in sports games, spot
enemies in FPS titles, and see characters' true fantastical glory in RPG
adventures. Dive further into the refinements and play the game at its
absolute optimum.
DASHBOARD
Reign over your gameworld
No more pausing the game to change the settings.
Access it while you play with Game Dashboard.
You're always just a few clicks away from your ideal game settings and
can even check the refresh rate in real-time.
model compares
-
Z2WHERE TO BUY
-
G2WHERE TO BUY
-
C2WHERE TO BUY
-
A2WHERE TO BUY
-
OLED 8K120HZ
Refresh Rate88" 77"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55" 48" 42"
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55"
*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.
*Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.
*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
-
Floor
Stand design
88"Gallery Design
wall mount
77"
-
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Narrow bezel
Quality
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume are supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Quality
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W
88"4.2 Ch. / 60W
77"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
- NVIDIA G-Sync supported on the LG OLED G2, C2 series.
- AMD FreeSync Premium available on the LG OLED G2, C2 series.
- Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz supported on the LG OLED G2, C2 series.
- HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available
for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
- Wi-Fi 6 available on the LG OLED G2 series.
- 42" model available only in the LG OLED C2 series
- 48" model available in the LG OLED C2 and A2 series.
Buy Directly
OLED77G1PUA
LG G1 77'' 4K Smart OLED TV