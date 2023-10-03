About Cookies on This Site

A colorful abstract image is shown on an LG OLED evo TV A colorful abstract image is shown on an LG OLED evo TV

DISPLAY

EXCELLENCE,
ALWAYS EVOLVING

BRIGHTNESS BOOSTER

Brighter than
ever before

Self-lit pixels illuminate like never before.
The α9 Gen5 AI processor is at the core of
controlling LG OLED evo's pixels.
This joins forces with Brightness Booster Max,
making G2 up to 30% brighter than non OLED evo
models1,2, and Brightness Booster,
making
C2 up to 20% brighter.

*Screen images simulated.

4 layers of display are seen from above. The backlight disappears, and 3 layers come together to make a vibrant picture.
SELF-LIT

Free of a backlight
for true darks
and
billions of rich colors

The words 'Super Black' appear in a bold font, and then a rugged iceberg with intricate grooves appears from below The words 'Super Black' appear in a bold font, and then a rugged iceberg with intricate grooves appears from below
INFINITE CONTRAST

Beyond black,
super black

See the difference perfect blacks make.
Self-lit pixels turn themselves on and off without
a backlight, so dark areas
stay dark as onyx and
brights are exceptionally light.

An ariel view of a coastal city with traffic driving over a bridge as the sun sets appears across the full screen. It is cropped and shown on an LG OLED television screen with the original colors unchanged. An ariel view of a coastal city with traffic driving over a bridge as the sun sets appears across the full screen. It is cropped and shown on an LG OLED television screen with the original colors unchanged. An ariel view of a coastal city with traffic driving over a bridge as the sun sets appears across the full screen. It is cropped and shown on an LG OLED television screen with the original colors unchanged.
100% COLOR FIDELITY

A true
representation of color

Experience colors as accurately as the creator intended.
No distortion. No exaggeration. With natural hues that match
the original source content, LG OLED panels are certified
by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity* vs. traditional LCDs,
which reach between 70 - 80%3.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for
100% color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000
with 125 color patterns.

As the flower blooms, its peach petals become brighter and more luminant
100% COLOR VOLUME

Enter a new
color dimension

From the darkest night scene to the brightest
frames,
every hue within the 3D color space covers
the television's
full luminance range. This achievement
of 100% Color Volume*
was certified by Intertek.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent
or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space
as verified independently by Intertek.

See how each
model compares
Display
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    88" 77"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    83" 77" 65" 55"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    83" 77" 65" 55" 48" 42"
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65" 55"

*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.

*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.

*Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.

*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.

Processor
Design
  • Floor
    Stand design

    88"

    Gallery Design
    wall mount

    77"

  • Seamless bezel
    Gallery Design
    wall mount
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Seamless bezel
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Narrow bezel
Picture
Quality
  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume are supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Sound
Quality
  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    4.2 Ch. / 60W

    77"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

AI / Smart
  • Airplay 2

    Hands-free
    Voice Control

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Hands-free
    Voice Control

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Hands-free
    Voice Control

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.

Game
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.

Connectivity

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

  1. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
  2. Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
  3. Compared to LG LCD TVs and measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
  4. 42" model available only in the LG OLED C2 series.
  5. 48" model available in the LG OLED C2 and A2 series.
  6. 83" model available in the LG OLED G2 and C2 series.

