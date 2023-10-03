About Cookies on This Site

Charge one smartphone or music player while playing music from another with LG's ND5630 Docking Station. A dual docking station accommodating two portable devices at once, the ND5630 features built-in speakers delivering clear and crisp sound.

ND5630

AMPLIFIER

Channels

2

Total Power

30W

CONVENIENCE

Wi-Fi Built-in

AirPlay

Bass Blast

Yes

TV Sound Enhancement

Yes

TV OSD sync.

Yes

Direct Volume Control by LGTV Remote

Yes

Automatic Power (on/off)

–/Yes

Charging at Stand-by mode

Yes

Micro USB Accessary mode (A.O.A)

Yes

USB Playback via cable connection (iPod,iPhone,iPad)

Yes

USB Charge (Smart Phone/Pad)

Yes/Yes

AirPlay(non-WPS/JB Direct)

Yes/Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

Yes/Yes

NFC (Bluetooth Auto Pairing)

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Audio In Portable

Yes

Audio In Micro USB 5 pin (Male)

Yes (Android)

Power

USB (Charging)

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

iPod Direct Docking Type (8pin)

Yes

iPod USB Cable Type

Yes

Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Yes/Yes/Yes

Speaker Out

Front L/R

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control

CR5 Modify

Batteries

Coin

AC Adaptor

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Main Unit Dimensions WxHxD (mm/Inches)

380 x 152 x 162mm | 15.0” x 6.0” x 6.4”

UPC

UPC

772454062193

