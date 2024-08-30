Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (B ,387L, 203 cm hoch) mit 138 kWh/a ǀ GBV7270BEV
GBV7270BEV.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Kühl-Gefrierkombination (B ,387L, 203 cm hoch) mit 138 kWh/a ǀ GBV7270BEV

GBV7270BEV.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GBV7270BEV

Kühl-Gefrierkombination (B ,387L, 203 cm hoch) mit 138 kWh/a ǀ GBV7270BEV

Warum wirst du unseren Kühlschrank lieben?

  1.

    Er hat ein modernes Design.

    Die flachen Türen verschönern deine Küche.

  2.

    Bewahrt die Frische

    • Unsere NatureFRESH®-Technologien halten Lebensmittel länger frisch.

  3.

    Du musst es nicht abtauen.

    Das Total No Frost-System verhindert die Bildung von Eis an den Wänden.

  4.

    Er ist effizient und zuverlässig.

    Der Smart Inverter Kompressor® hat 10 Jahre Garantie.

Moderne Eleganz für deine Küche neu definiert

Die flache Tür und die minimalistische Griffmulde modernisieren mühelos und verleihen deiner Küche Eleganz.

Immagine ambientata del frigorifero inserito all'interno di una cucina, tanto da sembrare un modello da incasso.

Vista dall'alto del frigorifero che mostra la possibilità di aprire la porta a 90° anche quando è vicino al muro.

Wandbündige Türöffnung

Dettaglio dell'interno del frigorifero che mostra la placca Metal Fresh™.

Metal Fresh®

Dettaglio dell'interno del frigorifero che mostra l'illuminazione Soft LED. La luce viene distribuita all'interno del frigo ed è meno fastidiosa da guardare.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Dettaglio delle maniglie integrate, che donano al frigorifero un look minimale ed elegante.

Integrierte Griffe

NatureFRESH®

Bewahrt die natürliche Frische

Dank der fortschrittlichen Kühltechnologie des neuen Premium-Kühlschranks bleiben deine Lebensmittel stets frisch.

Der obere Teil des Bildes zeigt die Ernte von Salat auf dem Feld. Im unteren Teil des Bildes ist ein frischer Salat in einem runden Teller zu sehen. Das Gemüse in diesen beiden Bildern ist natürlich miteinander verbunden, als ob es sich um ein einziges Bild handeln würde.

Un grafico mostra la fluttuazione della temperatura di 0,5°C. Attorno al grafico ci sono delle verdure fresche con colori vivaci.

Bis zu 7 Tage Frische

Um Lebensmittel im Kühlschrank besser zu lagern, ist es wichtig, dass die Innentemperatur so konstant wie möglich bleibt. Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Kühlschränken hält unsere Linear Cooling®-Technologie die Temperatur im Kühlschrank konstant, mit Schwankungen von nur ±0,5°C. So kannst du deine Lebensmittel länger aufbewahren und ihre Frische bewahren.

Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG Verfahrens zur Messung der maximalen Temperaturfluktuation im Kühlfach folgender LGE Kühlgeräte: Kühl-/Gefrierkombination (GBB72NSDFN, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Multi-Door (GF-L570PL, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Side-by-Side (J811NS35, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Top Freezer (B607S, Fluktuation ±0,5°C und B606S, Fluktuation ±1,0°C). Ohne Inhalt, mit normaler Temperatureinstellung. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Immagine che mostra la parte superiore del frigorifero Si vede un flusso di aria fredda che proviene dalla bocchetta posta nella parte superiore del frigo per raffreddare il cibo.

Kühlt den Kühlschrank schneller und gleichmäßiger.

Hast du schon einmal bemerkt, dass die Temperatur im Kühlschrank nicht in allen Bereichen gleichmäßig ist? Das liegt daran, dass die Luftdüsen normalerweise an der Rückwand angebracht sind, wodurch die Kühlung im Türbereich weniger effektiv ist. Mit dem Door Cooling®-System hingegen kühlt die zusätzliche Düse im oberen Bereich die Zonen des Kühlschranks, einschließlich der Tür, schneller und effektiver, was die Aufbewahrung von Lebensmitteln verbessert.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Immagine di un freezer no frost in cui delle frecce indicano la circolazione dell'aria per congelare i cibi senza creare ghiaccio.

Kein Gefrierschrank zum Abtauen

Das Multi Air Flow-System in Kombination mit der Total No Frost-Technologie verbessert die Lebensmittelkonservierung und verhindert die Bildung von Eis an den Wänden des Gefrierschranks. So musst du keine Zeit mit Abtauen verbringen."

*Bild nur zu Illustrationszwecken. Das tatsächliche Produkt kann von dem auf dem Bild abweichen.

Komfort

Ultimativer Komfort für deine Küche

LG Kühlschränke bieten dir individuelle Lösungen für die optimale Aufbewahrung von Lebensmitteln und Gegenständen. Mit flexiblen Stauraumoptionen und innovativen Technologien bleiben deine Lebensmittel länger frisch und perfekt organisiert.

Mit frischen Lebensmitteln gefüllter Kühlschrank mit offener Tür mit Weinregal und variablem Ablagefach.

  1.

    Dein Wein hat den Platz, den er verdient.

    Das elegante Metallregal ist sehr praktisch und bietet Platz für bis zu 5 Flaschen Wein, die ordentlich aufbewahrt werden können.

  2.

    Alles, was du an Platz brauchst

    Ob du große Töpfe, eine Wassermelone oder mehrere Flaschen aufbewahren musst, unser Kühlschrank bietet dir den Platz, den du brauchst. Mit einem einfachen Handgriff kannst du ein Regal halbieren oder nach unten klappen, um auch hohe und sperrige Lebensmittel oder Produkte unterzubringen.

  3.

    Größeres Gefrierschubfach

    Dank des großen Schubfachs kannst du auch sperrige Lebensmittel einfacher einfrieren.

Effizient und zuverlässig

Langfristig garantierte Leistung

Wir sind so überzeugt von der Leistung unseres Smart Inverter®-Kompressors, dass wir ihn 10 Jahre lang garantieren. Zudem passt der Kompressor die Motor Geschwindigkeit an den Kühlbedarf an, was die Energieeffizienz des Kühlschranks verbessert.

Immagine di un frigorifero con un flusso circolare azzurro al suo interno e i loghi dell'efficienza energetica e della garanzia di 10 anni sul compressore.

Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

FAQ

Q.

Was sind die Vorteile eines InstaView®-Kühlschranks?

A.

Dank der genialen InstaView®-Technologie von LG musst du die Tür deines LG Kühlschranks nicht mehr öffnen, um den Inhalt zu sehen. Klopfe einfach zweimal auf die getönte Glasscheibe und sie leuchtet auf, damit du den Inhalt überprüfen kannst. Warum? Das verhindert den Verlust von Kaltluft, hält die Temperatur im Kühlschrank stabil, spart Energie und hält Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch.

Damit kannst du auf einfache und energiesparende Weise überprüfen, was sich in deinem LG Kühlschrank befindet, ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

Q.

Was ist LG LINEARCooling®?

A.

Bei LINEARCooling® handelt es sich um eine Technologie, mit der die Kühlschranktemperatur durch sorgfältige Anpassung der Kaltluftzufuhr innerhalb von ±0,5℃ konstant gehalten wird. So wird der Feuchtigkeitsverlust von Lebensmitteln verhindert und sie bleiben länger frisch.

Q.

Was ist LG DoorCooling+®?

A.

Bei DoorCooling+® handelt es sich um eine Technologie, bei der die in der Tür gelagerten Lebensmittel durch die Lüftungsschlitze an der Vorderseite des Kühlschranks mit kräftiger Kaltluft versorgt werden. Mit dieser Technologie bleibt alles, was du in der Kühlschranktür aufbewahren, kühl und frisch.

Q.

Was benötige ich um ein Kühlgerät mit Festwasseranschluss anzuschließen? 

A.

Weitere Informationen erhältst du über den unten stehenden Link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung meines Kühlgeräts? 

A.

Verwende das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die Temperatur deines Geräts einzustellen oder anzupassen. Mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du bei unterstützten Modellen die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne über dein Smartphone ändern. 

Q.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühlgeräts beachten?

A.

LG bietet eine breite Palette eleganter, energieeffizienter Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen Side-by-Sides und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView Door-in-Door®-Technologie bis hin zu Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen und SLIM-Modellen bietet LG den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für jeden Haushalt. Wenn du eine Küche komplett neu planst, ist es einfach dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Wenn du allerdings eine vorhandene Lücke zu füllen hast, kann es sein, dass die Wahl vom Platz beeinflusst wird. Wenn du dich für einen Kühlgerät entschieden hast, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf die Kapazität, innovative Kühltechnologien, die Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano® Wasser- und Eisspender, klappbare Ablageflächen und das FRESHBalancer®-Schubladensystem achten. Vergiss nicht die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie.

Q.

Wie groß muss mein Kühlgerät sein?

A.

Das hängt zwar von deinem Lebensstil ab, aber als Faustregel gilt: Die LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombination (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 Liter) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen; die SLIM Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 Liter) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen; für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder Side-by-Side Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 Liter). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie Töpfe oder Geschirr. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde das für ihn am besten geeignete Kühlgerät erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an. 

Q.

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Kühlschrank mit und ohne Wasseranschluss?

A.

LG bietet dir die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl deines Kühlgeräts und bietet Modelle mit und ohne Wasseranschluss an. Der Kühlschrank wird direkt an die Wasserleitung angeschlossen, um den Eis- und Wasserspender zu versorgen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Festwasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem in der Tür integrierten Wasserspender verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser oder Eis aus dem Spender.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

