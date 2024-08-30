Kühl-Gefrierkombination (B ,387L, 203 cm hoch) mit 138 kWh/a ǀ GBV7270BEV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bis zu 7 Tage Frische
Um Lebensmittel im Kühlschrank besser zu lagern, ist es wichtig, dass die Innentemperatur so konstant wie möglich bleibt. Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Kühlschränken hält unsere Linear Cooling®-Technologie die Temperatur im Kühlschrank konstant, mit Schwankungen von nur ±0,5°C. So kannst du deine Lebensmittel länger aufbewahren und ihre Frische bewahren.