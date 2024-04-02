Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SPT8-S

Front view of Rear Speakers
Hintere Lautsprecher in einem weißen Raum, die jeweils auf einem Marmorpodium stehen.

Idealer Klang für deinen LG TV

Runde dein LG TV-Erlebnis mit einer Soundbar ab, die das Design und die Klangleistung des Geräts perfekt ergänzt.
Kabellose Konnektivität

Funktioniert kabellos mit deiner LG Soundbar

Die Rücklautsprecher verfügen über eine kabellose Empfängerbox, um die Installation zu vereinfachen und Kabelsalat zu vermeiden.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, ein Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher stehen in einer modernen Wohnung mit Stadtblick. Hintere Lautsprecher stehen auf minimalistischen Beistelltischen hinter zwei Sofas. Ein weißes, kreisförmiges Band, das die Konnektivität darstellt, verläuft von der Soundbar über den Subwoofer bis zu den hinteren Lautsprechern. Blaue Wellen gehen von der Soundbar und einem hinteren Lautsprecher auf der linken Seite aus und ein Konnektivitätssymbol springt zwischen der Soundbar und dem hinteren Lautsprecher hin und her. Im Fernsehen sind zwei Personen zu sehen, die Geige spielen.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
**Die Rücklautsprecher sind mit Kabeln verbunden

Kompatibilität der LG Soundbar

Macht deine LG Soundbar noch besser

Die Rücklautsprecher sind so konzipiert, dass sie nahtlos mit deiner LG Soundbar zusammpassen. Das Ergebnis: einfache Installation, cleanes Design und eine beeindruckende, synergetische Leistung.
DS90TY DSG10TY

*Kompatible LG Soundbars: DS90TY, DSG10TY, DS77TY

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BARCODE-INFORMATION

EAN

8806096032992

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(SPT8-S)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

2.0-Kanal Rücklautsprecher SPT8-S mit 100 Watt und Wireless Anbindung