LG LED Monitore mit PC, AV Geräten und Peripheriegeräten verbinden 1

LG LED Monitore mit PC, AV Geräten und Peripheriegeräten verbinden

10/31/2019

LG LED Monitore sind die beste Wahl, ganz gleich ob diese für die Arbeit oder die Unterhaltung genutzt werden. Sie sind nicht nur mit den neuesten Funktionen und Technologien ausgestattet, sondern auch noch dahingehend angepasst worden, um mit unterschiedlichsten Computern, Laptops AV Geräten und Peripheriegeräten zu arbeiten.

lg_monitor_connecting_9999

Dadurch müssen Sie sich keine Sorgen machen, ob der Monitor vielleicht nicht mit den Geräten, die Sie anschließen wollen, kompatibel ist. Schauen Sie, wie einfach und vielseitig der Monitor ist. Die in diesem Handbuch enthaltenen Abbildungen basieren auf einem Modell der LG-Monitore, so dass sie möglicherweise nicht die gesamte Bandbreite der LG-Monitore abdecken. Trotz der Unterschiede im Aussehen der Eingänge ist die Art und Weise, wie Sie Ihren Monitor mit anderen Geräten verbinden, die gleiche. LG LED-Monitore unterstützen die Plug-and-Play-Funktion. Es ermöglicht Ihnen, ein Gerät zu Ihrem Computer hinzuzufügen, ohne etwas neu konfigurieren oder manuelle Treiber installieren zu müssen.

HDMI Verbindung

Die HDMI-Verbindung ist jetzt wahrscheinlich die am häufigsten verwendete, was bedeutet, dass Sie mit ihr viele Geräte verbinden können. Natürlich ist das wichtigste Gerät Ihr Computer. Das HDMI-Kabel überträgt digitale Video- und Audiosignale von Ihrem PC auf den Monitor. Verbinden Sie Ihren PC mit dem Monitor über das HDMI-Kabel, wie in der Abbildung links gezeigt.

Hinweise:

Verwenden Sie das mitgelieferte HDMI-Kabel des Produkts. Andernfalls kann die Verbindung nicht korrekt funktionieren.

Die Verwendung eines DVI auf HDMI / DP (DisplayPort) auf HDMI Kabels kann zu Kompatibilitätsproblemen führen.

Verwenden Sie ein zertifiziertes Kabel mit dem HDMI-Logo. Wenn Sie kein zertifiziertes HDMI-Kabel verwenden, wird der Bildschirm möglicherweise nicht angezeigt oder es kann ein Verbindungsfehler auftreten.

Empfohlene HDMI-Kabeltypen: Hochgeschwindigkeits HDMI®/TM-Kabel, High-Speed HDMI®/TM-Kabel mit Ethernet-Anschluss

DisplayPort-Anschluss ist eine Alternative zu HDMI. Es überträgt digitale Video- und Audiosignale von Ihrem PC auf den Monitor. Verbinden Sie den Monitor mit Ihrem PC über das DisplayPort-Kabel, wie in der Abbildung gezeigt.

Hinweise:

DVI macht in der Regel kein Audio. Abhängig von der DP-Version (DisplayPort) des PCs gibt es möglicherweise keine Audioausgabe.

Verwenden Sie das mitgelieferte DisplayPort-Kabel des Produkts. Andernfalls kann es zu einer Fehlfunktion des Gerätes kommen.

USB Kabelverbindung

Der USB-Anschluss am Produkt fungiert als USB-Hub.
Sie können das USB C- C- C Kabel oder das USB C- C Kabel + USB C - Typ A verwenden, um den LG Monitor an Ihren PC anzuschließen.
Um USB 3.0 zu verwenden, verbinden Sie das USB C-C-Kabel + das USB C- Typ A des Produkts mit dem PC.
Peripheriegeräte, die an den USB IN-Anschluss angeschlossen sind, können vom PC aus gesteuert werden.

Hinweise:

Stellen Sie sicher, dass Sie das neueste Windows OS Service Pack installieren, bevor Sie das Produkt verwenden.

An den USB-Anschluss kann eine Tastatur, Maus oder ein USB-Gerät angeschlossen werden.

Ein USB-Gerät mit einem installierten automatischen Erkennungsprogramm oder einem eigenen Treiber wird möglicherweise nicht erkannt.

Einige USB-Geräte werden möglicherweise nicht unterstützt oder funktionieren nicht ordnungsgemäß.

Anschließen von Kopfhörern

Schließen Sie Peripheriegeräte über den Kopfhöreranschluss an den Monitor an.

Hinweise:

Wenn Sie abgewinkelte Kopfhörer verwenden, kann es zu Problemen beim Anschluss eines anderen externen Geräts an den Monitor kommen. Daher wird empfohlen, gerade Ohrhörer zu verwenden.

lg_monitor_headphones