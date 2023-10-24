About Cookies on This Site

Wie kann man die Funktionalität von Door in Door nutzen und warten?

10/31/2019

 

LG Door-in-Door-Kühl-/Gefrierschränke ermöglichen Ihnen einen einfachen Zugang zu Ihren Speisen und minimieren gleichzeitig den Verlust von Kaltluft. Ausgestattet mit einer verspiegelten Glasscheibe von InstaView können Sie in das leicht zugängliche Fach sehen, ohne jemals die Tür zu öffnen, was dazu beiträgt, das Essen länger frisch zu halten. Sehen Sie, wie mühelos es ist, diese innovative Funktion zu nutzen und zu warten.

lg_door_in_door_9999

Instaview Door-in-Door

Mit der InstaView-Funktion von Door-in-Door können Sie sehen, ob Ihnen die häufig genutzten Artikel wie Getränke und Snacks ausgehen, ohne die Kühlschranktür zu öffnen.

instawview_1

1. Klopfen Sie zweimal auf das Glas, um das LED-Licht innerhalb des Door-in-Door ein- oder auszuschalten. Versuchen Sie, in der unmittelbaren Nähe der Glasmitte zu klopfen, da ein Klopfen in der Nähe der Glaskanten die Funktion möglicherweise nicht richtig aktiviert. Achten Sie auch darauf, so stark zu klopfen, dass das Klopfgeräusch hörbar ist.

2. Das LED-Licht erlischt automatisch nach zehn Sekunden.

Hinweise zu Instaview Door-in-Door

Die InstaView Door-in-Door-Funktion ist deaktiviert, wenn die rechte Kühlschranktür und die linke Gefriertür geöffnet sind, zwei Sekunden lang nach dem Schließen der Tür und wenn der Eisspender in Betrieb ist.

Die Funktion kann aktiviert werden, wenn in der Nähe des Kühlschranks ein lautes Geräusch auftritt.

Door-in-Door

Öffnen Sie Door-in-Door, indem Sie den Hebel an der Unterkante drücken. Sie haben dann Zugriff auf das spezielle Fach, in dem Sie alle Ihre Lieblingssnacks und -getränke aufbewahren können. Beim Öffnen verursacht es weder den Kaltluftverlust noch den Temperaturanstieg im gesamten Gerät.

door-in-door-open_1

Wie werden die Door-in-Door-Elemente gereinigt?

Door-in-Door Gehäuse

1. Entfernen Sie die Körbe, die sich an der Door-in-Door befinden, indem Sie ihre beiden Seiten festhalten und nach oben heben.

2. Entfernen Sie die Körbe im Door-in-Door-Fach, indem Sie sie anheben und herausziehen.

3. Reinigen Sie die Körbe mit Wasser, einem milden Reinigungsmittel und einem weichen Schwamm.

Door-in-Door Körbe

1. Entfernen Sie die Körbe, die sich an der Door-in-Door befinden, indem Sie ihre beiden Seiten festhalten und nach oben heben.

2. Entfernen Sie die Körbe im Door-in-Door-Fach, indem Sie sie anheben und herausziehen.

3. Reinigen Sie die Körbe mit Wasser, einem milden Reinigungsmittel und einem weichen Schwamm.

4. Setzen Sie die Körbe wieder ein, indem Sie sie in umgekehrter Reihenfolge des Entnahmevorgangs anbringen.