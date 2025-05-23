Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24 Zoll FHD Curved Monitor mit USB-C

24U421A-B
Hauptmerkmale

  • 24 Zoll Full HD Curved Display (1.500R)
  • sRGB 99 % (typ.) /100 Hz Bildwiederholrate
  • USB-C (PD 15 W)
  • Lesemodus und Flicker Safe
  • Neigungsverstellbarer Standfuß
  • LG Switch-App
Mehr

24 Zoll FHD VA Curved Display

Lebendige Farben mit Präzision

Unser FHD-Bildschirm (1.920 x 1.080) bietet klare Bilder mit einem Farbraum von sRGB 99 % (typ.) und einer 1.500R-Krümmung, was die Arbeitsproduktivität erhöht.

Ein 24-Zoll-FHD Curved Monitor auf einem Schreibtisch zeigt lebendige Bilder und Apps an. Der Arbeitsbereich umfasst eine Pflanze, Papiere, eine Tastatur, Maus, Kopfhörer und Kaffee, das Büro im Hintergrund ist verschwommen.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen.

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Flüssige Grafik.
Nahtloser Workflow.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen. Außerdem kannst du realistisches Gameplay mit weniger Ruckeln und Bewegungsunschärfe genießen.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die Bildwiederholrate kann je nach PC-Bedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

USB-C

Ein Anschluss für alle Bedürfnisse

Verbinde deinen Laptop über ein USB-C-Kabel** mit dem Monitor, um gleichzeitig eine Stromversorgung von bis zu 15 W zu erhalten und eine Verbindung mit dem Display herzustellen.

Bildschirm – Symbol

Bildschirm

Stromversorgung – Symbol

Stromversorgung

(Bis zu 15 W)

Ein Bild eines Laptops und eines Monitors, die mit einem einzigen USB-C-Kabel verbunden sind.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

**Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, muss das USB-C-Kabel an den USB-C-Anschluss des Monitors angeschlossen werden. Das USB-C-Kabel ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten (separat erhältlich).

Fokussierter Sehkomfort

Lesemodus

Im Lesemodus sorgen eine angepasste Farbtemperatur und Luminanz für ein angenehmes Leseerlebnis auf dem Monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flimmern auf dem Bildschirm und sorgt so für eine angenehme Sicht.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können abhängig von den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Ruckelfreies Spielen

Dynamic Action Sync

Dank Dynamic Action Sync wird die Eingabeverzögerung reduziert, sodass die Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen und schnell reagieren können.

Black Stabilizer

Mit Black Stabilizer können Gamer Scharfschützen auch in den dunkelsten Ecken besser erkennen und Blitzexplosionen schnell umgehen.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Mit der LG Switch-App kannst du den Monitor optimal an deine Bedürfnisse anpassen. Du kannst den gesamten Bildschirm in bis zu sechs Bereiche aufteilen, das Design ändern und sogar eine Plattform für Videogespräche mit einem entsprechenden Tastaturkürzel starten.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die neueste Version der LG Switch-App kannst du unter LG.com herunterladen.

Auf einem Schreibtisch steht ein FHD-Monitor mit superschlankem Standfuß, daneben ein Stifthalter, eine Brille, eine Tastatur und eine Maus.

Schlanker Standfuß

Hole das Meiste aus deinem Arbeitsplatz heraus

Der schlanke Standfuß nimmt wenig Platz ein und ermöglicht eine effiziente Nutzung deines Arbeitsplatzes.

*Dicke des Standfußes: 2,5 mm

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfache, komfortable Lösung

Dank schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten und einem schlanken Standfuß kannst du mit unserem FHD Curved Monitor deinen Arbeitsbereich mit praktischer Neigungsverstellung optimal gestalten.

Die Abbildung zeigt schmale Rahmen an drei Seiten, einen schlanken Standfuß, verschiedene Anschlüsse und die geneigte Ansicht der Monitore.

*Neigungswinkel: -5~20°

Lieferumfang

1. Ständergehäuse  2. Standfuß  3. Schrauben  4. Adapter  5. Netzkabel  6. HDMI-Kabel  7. Kurzanleitung zur Einrichtung

Ständergehäuse, Standfuß, Schrauben, Adapter, Netzkabel, HDMI-Kabel und Einrichtungsanleitung sind im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Die Größe und das Design des Adapters können je nach Land unterschiedlich sein.

*Die Verfügbarkeit von Netzkabeln kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

Alle Spezifikationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

