Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
شاشات الألعاب UltraGear
شاشات Full HD & QHD

Explore a ampla linha de monitores da LG.

اكتشف شاشتك المفضلة

UltraGear™طور خبرتك باللعب من خلال شاشة الالعاب ال جي

اكتشف شاشتك المفضلة إشتر الان

تعدى حدود المتعة

شاشات الالعاب

شاشات الألعاب

وجدت للالعاب

وجدت للالعاب إشتر الان
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz

كل ثانية تصنع فرق

تسمح شاشات الألعاب OLED بتردد 240 هرتز الأولى في العالم بالاستمتاع بمرئيات أكثر سلاسة ووضوحًا مع 0.03 مللي ثانية (GtG).

LG OLED Display.

شاشات Full HD & QHD

اساسات صحيحة

تعد شاشة LG FHD وQHD هي الشاشات الأساسية والأكثر شعبية المتوافقة مع معظم المواقف.

تصميم يتمحور حول اللاعب.

شاشات Full HD

الوظائف الأساسية، المضمونة على نطاق واسع

بفضل الدقة العالية الكاملة، تتوافق الشاشة الأساسية والمتعددة الاستخدامات مع مختلف بيئات التشغيل والأغراض.

تعرف على المزيد حول LG شاشات كمبيوتر

تم تصميم شاشات LG لمساعدتك على اكتشاف إمكانيات لا حدود لها. توفر شاشات LG تجربة مشاهدة فائقة من شأنها زيادة إنتاجيتك. تتميز الشاشات هذه بتصميمات أنيقة وألوان نابضة بالحياة وحركة واقعية. ستبدو كل مهمة أسهل مع شاشات الكمبيوتر المصممة خصيصًا لكل ضرورة.

شاهد جميع شاشات الكمبيوتر الأحدث من LG، بما في ذلك شاشات الألعاب UltraGear وشاشات UltraWide وشاشات 4K UltraFine. جميعها متوفرة في LG مصر. 

تصفح سلسلة شاشات كمبيوتر من LG

كن عضوًا في ال جي

استمتع بجميع مزايا عضوية ال جي المجانية، بدءًا من الخصومات الخاصة وحتى الخدمات والعروض الحصرية

سجل الآن انضم إلينا

كوبون ترحيب!

احصل على خصم 5% على أول طلب عند إنشاء حسابك

طرق دفع متنوعة

متاح الدفع عن طريق الفيزا والتقسيط البنكي وفاليو والدفع عند الأستلام

التوصيل والتركيب مجاناً

احصل على التوصيل والتركيب مجاناً عند الطلب من موقعنا

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.
الحصول على الدعم
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 