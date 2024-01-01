Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
عن إل جى

نحن نتمنى البقاء على سمعتنا المكتسبه بجهدنا و هى أضافة قيمة لحياة عملائنا

علامتنا التجارية

اعرف المزيد حول رؤية LG والمجالات الأساسية لأعمالنا والتي تسمح لنا بتحقيق هذه الرؤية في السوق التجارية، وفي حياة المستهلكين.

اعرف المزيد

وظائف

إل جي للالكترونيات تساعدك على تحقيق أحلامك وتقدم للناس الحقيقيين فرصاً عظيمة للتطور.

اعرف المزيد

الصحافة والإعلام

شاهد أفلام دعائية وإعلانات، اقرأ بيانات صحفية، نزل معلومات، واتصل بأحد مسؤولي الوسائل الإعلامية في إل جي.

اعرف المزيد

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 