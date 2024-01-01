Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تسلسل متحرك لتلفزيون LG Smart TV الذكي يعرض شعار webOS، متبوعًا بكلمات "شاهد" و"شغِّل" و"استكشف"، وينتهي بشاشة LG webOS الرئيسية التي تضم تطبيقات وقنوات البث

استمتع بمحتوى لا حصر له مع webOS

استمتع بالمشاهدة واللعب والاكتشاف مع webOS. أكثر من 4000 تطبيق للبث، وأكثر من 4000 قناة متاحة مع قنوات LG Channels على مستوى العالم.

*قد يختلف عدد التطبيقات والقنوات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

ما هو webOSشاهدشغِّلاستكشفالعروض

webOS، قلب LG Entertainment

يسهّل نظام التشغيل webOS الوصول إلى كل ما تستمتع به - من شاشتك الرئيسية مباشرةً.

كل ما تريد مشاهدته، على شاشة واحدة

كل المحتوى المفضل لديك في مكان واحد - الرياضة والموسيقى والألعاب والتعلم ومكتب المنزل. مجرد نقرة واحدة تأخذك إلى المكان الذي تريده بالضبط. 

تخصيص تجربة المشاهدة

إنشاء حساب فردي بسهولة. يحصل الجميع على شاشة رئيسية شخصية مع توصيات محتوى مخصصة لتجربة مشاهدة أكثر تركيزًا.

انقر للتشغيل. جاهز في ثوانٍ.

يمكنك الوصول إلى تطبيقات البث المفضلة لديك بنقرة واحدة. افتح علامة تبويب التلفزيون في تطبيق ThinQ للوصول إلى Prime Video ومجموعة متنوعة من التطبيقات. ما عليك سوى النقر على تطبيق في ThinQ، حيث يتم تشغيله على التلفزيون في ثوانٍ.

*تمت محاكاة جميع صور الشاشات لأغراض توضيحية.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

*قد يتم تقييد إنشاء الحساب حسب العمر وعدد الحسابات الحالية.

*يلزم وجود اشتراكات منفصلة لـ Amazon Prime والخدمات ذات الصلة.

*Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها.

نظام webOS الحائز على جوائز

شعارات الجوائز بما في ذلك CES وiF Design Award وAVForums Editors' Choice

*تستند جوائز ابتكار CES إلى المواد الوصفية المقدمة إلى فريق التحكيم.ولم تتحقق جمعية تكنولوجيا المستهلك (CTA) من دقة أي وثائق أو أي مطالبات مقدمة، ولم تختبر البند الذي أعطيت لأجله الجائزة. 

استكشف المزيد من التطبيقات

استكشف عالمًا من التطبيقات التي تتجاوز الخيال.

*قد لا يتم إطلاق بعض التطبيقات في نفس الوقت الذي يتم فيه تشغيل webOS، وقد يختلف مدى توفرها حسب المنطقة.

كلمة "شاهد" معروضة على خلفية سوداء متدرجة
Global Streaming Services

عالم من المحتوى لاستكشافه

عروض آسِرة، لا يمكنك التوقف عن المشاهدة. استمتع بالمحتوى الآسر على Netflix وDisney+ وPrime Video وApple TV+.

تسلسل متحرك يعرض شعارات Netflix وPrime Video وDisney+ وApple TV+ التي تطفو فوق مجموعة ديناميكية من البرامج التلفزيونية الناجحة، مما يسلط الضوء على وصول تلفزيون LG Smart TV الذكي إلى منصات البث العالمية وتجربة المشاهدة الغامرة.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

*الاشتراك المنفصل والكيانات المرتبطة به مطلوب لـ Netflix وDisney+ وAmazon Prime وApple TV+ وخدماتها ذات الصلة.

*تعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.

*Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها.

FILMMAKER MODE™

لقطة المخرج، في المنزل

يعمل وضع FILMMAKER MODE على إيقاف تشغيل سلاسة الحركة والحفاظ على التنسيق الأصلي للفيلم - بما في ذلك نسب العرض إلى الارتفاع والألوان ومعدلات الإطارات - بحيث ترى كل مشهد كما قصده المخرج بالضبط. 

*تمت محاكاة جميع صور الشاشات لأغراض توضيحية.

*قد يختلف دعم وضع FILMMAKER Mode حسب البلد.

Sports Portal

أحضر الملعب إلى منزلك

انغمس في الإثارة مع Sports Portal - مكانك المفضل للمباريات المباشرة وأبرز المباريات وجداول الدوري والمزيد، كل ذلك على شاشة واحدة.

شاشة إعدادات تلفزيون LG TV تعرض واجهة Sports Portal. يتمدد قسم "فريقي" ديناميكيًا ويتقلص، متبوعًا بالتمرير السلس لأسفل عبر مختلف القنوات والمحتوى الرياضي القابل للتحديد.

*تمت محاكاة جميع صور الشاشات لأغراض توضيحية.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

*قد تختلف الدوريات والميزات المدعومة حسب البلد.

*تتطلب هذه الميزة اتصال شبكة.

*لتلقي التنبيهات، يجب إضافة الفرق أو اللاعبين إلى "فريقي".

تظهر عبارة "شغِّل" على خلفية سوداء متدرجة

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة وهي عرضة للتغيير بدون إشعار العميل.

*قد يلزم وجود اشتراكات منفصلة.

*اعتمادًا على اللعبة، قد يلزم توصيل لوحة ألعاب أو ماوس أو لوحة مفاتيح.

* التوافق مع GeForce NOW قد يختلف بحسب نوع ذراع التحكم ومواصفاته. يُرجى مراجعة قائمة الأذرع المتوافقة عبر الرابط التالي: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*قد يتم إيقاف خدمات الألعاب وفقًا لتقدير مقدم الخدمة.

Fitness

رفيقك المفضل في اللياقة البدنية

سواء كنت تفضل اليوغا أو حتى التأمل، يمكنك العثور على تمارين ممتعة وفعالة على تلفزيون LG TV.

سيدة تمارس التمارين الرياضية أثناء مشاهدة مقاطع فيديو التمرين على تلفزيون LG TV، مع محتوى لياقة بدنية مختلف مثل اليوجا والتأمل عبر الشاشة، مما يعرض تلفزيون LG TV كمرافق لياقة بدنية متعدد الاستخدامات.

*تمت محاكاة جميع صور الشاشات لأغراض توضيحية.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة وهي عرضة للتغيير بدون إشعار العميل.

*قد يلزم وجود اشتراكات منفصلة.

عبارة "استكشف" على خلفية سوداء متدرجة
Learning

تعلم مع الاستمتاع على الشاشة الكبيرة

شعار Pinkfong معروض أمام تلفزيون LG TV
Pinkfong

غنِّ والعب وتعلّم مع Baby Shark وعائلته على منصة التعليم الممتعة Pinkfong.

شعار ABCmouse معروض أمام تلفزيون LG TV
ABCmouse

مع أكثر من 10000 نشاط تعليمي للأطفال الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 2-8 سنوات، تساعد ABCmouse على إثارة حب التعلم مدى الحياة.

شعار PlayKids+ معروض أمام تلفزيون LG TV
PlayKids+

بالنسبة للأطفال الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 2-12 عامًا، فإن مقاطع الفيديو والأغاني والألعاب المصنوعة على أيدي خبراء تجعل التعلم ممتعًا في كل الأعمار.

*تمت محاكاة جميع صور الشاشات لأغراض توضيحية.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة وهي عرضة للتغيير بدون إشعار العميل.

*قد يلزم وجود اشتراكات منفصلة.

تلفزيون LG Smart TV الذكي مُحاط بصناديق هدايا وحقائب تسوق تعرض عروضًا خاصة لفترة محدودة وفعاليات بث حصرية متاحة على منصة webOS.

استمتع بالعروض الخاصة على webOS

عروض وفعاليات بث لفترة محدودة - تحدث جميعها على webOS.

استمتع بالعروض الخاصة على webOS اكتشف المزيد

اختياراتنا لك

شاشتان تعرضان الميزات الرئيسية: إحداهما تعرض جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG AI Magic Remote المسمى "webOS for AI"، والأخرى تسلط الضوء على معالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 مع "alpha AI Processor" أدناه.

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي اكتشف المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 