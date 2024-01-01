Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Accessibility Help Banner

إمكانية الوصول إلى موقع الويب LG.com

بيئة رقمية متساوية للجميع

نحن نؤمن بأنه يجب أن يكون الجميع قادرين على استخدام موقعنا بسهولة بغض النظر عن القيود أو الظروف المادية أو البيئية. للحفاظ على معايير إمكانية الوصول إلى الويب الخاصة بـ LG.com، قمنا بتأسيس LWCAG (سياسة معايير الوصول إلى الويب الخاصة بـ LG.com) حيث نراقب باستمرار مشكلات إمكانية الوصول إلى الويب.

المساعدة الخاصة بأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة

تشرح هذه الصفحة كيفية استخدام الميزات الخاصة بأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة التي يوفرها Windows أو متصفحات الويب أو LG.COM لمساعدة المستخدمين على استخدام LG.COM بطريقة مناسبة لأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة. إذا كنت تستخدم لوحة مفاتيح أو تقنيات مساعدة بدلاً من استخدام الماوس، فيرجى تحديد علامة التبويب 'عناصر التحكم في لوحة المفاتيح'. إذا كنت لا تستطيع الرؤية بشكل جيد، فيرجى تحديد علامة التبويب 'ضعاف البصر'. إذا كنت لا تستطيع السماع بشكل جيد، فيرجى تحديد علامة التبويب 'ضعاف السمع'.

ستتعرف في هذا القسم على ما يلي:

استخدام ميزة تخطي الأجزاء المكررة

بمجرد الدخول إلى LG.com، اضغط على المفتاح Tab بلوحة المفاتيح. سيظهر لك رابط مكتوب عليه 'الانتقال إلى المحتويات'. اضغط على المفتاح Enter للانتقال مباشرة إلى المحتوى الرئيسي.

اضغط على المفتاح Tab بلوحة المفاتيح مرتين أثناء تواجدك على موقع LG.com. سيظهر رابط نصه 'التخطي إلى المساعدة الخاصة بأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'. اضغط على Enter للانتقال مباشرة إلى المساعدة الخاصة بأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة.

استخدام منتقي التاريخ

تظهر الطبقة الخاصة بالتقويم عندما يتم التركيز على مربع الإدخال الذي يحتوي على أيقونة التقويم. اضغط على Ctrl + مفاتيح الأسهم على لوحة المفاتيح للتحرك للأمام والخلف في طبقة التقويم.

إذا كنت تريد الانتقال إلى الشهر السابق أو التالي، فاضغط على مفتاح page up أو page down.

يمكنك أيضًا إدخال التاريخ مباشرة باستخدام المفتاح الرقمي دون استخدام طبقة التقويم.

استخدام شريط التمرير

اضغط على المفتاح Tab لتعيين التركيز على شريط التمرير واستخدم مفاتيح الأسهم لتعيين قيم شريط التمرير.

عند استخدام برنامج Screen Reader (JAWS أو NVDA)، اضغط على المفتاح Tab لتعيين التركيز على شريط التمرير واستخدم المفتاح Alt + مفاتيح الأسهم لتعيين قيم شريط التمرير.

ستتعرف في هذا القسم على ما يلي:

وظيفة التكبير/التصغير في Microsoft Edge (أحدث إصدار)

Microsoft Edge (Latest)

  1. إذا كنت تستخدم Microsoft Edge، فيرجى النقر فوق '···' في الجزء العلوي الأيمن من المتصفح.

  2. من قائمة الخيارات، انقر فوق 'تكبير/تصغير'. ستظهر لك قائمة جانبية مفتوحة.

  3. حدد مستوى التكبير/التصغير المحدد مسبقًا، أو حدد مستوى مخصصًا بالنقر فوق 'مخصص' وإدخال قيمة التكبير/التصغير.

يسمح Microsoft Edge أيضًا بتغيير حجم النص باستخدام اختصارات لوحة المفاتيح:

  • اضغط على Ctrl و+ لتكبير الحجم
  • اضغط على Ctrl و- لتصغير الحجم
  • اضغط على Ctrl و0 للعودة إلى الحجم الافتراضي

وظيفة التكبير/التصغير في Firefox (أحدث إصدار)

إذا كنت تستخدم Firefox، فيرجى النقر فوق '☰'' في الزاوية اليمنى العليا من المتصفح.

في الجزء الخاص 'بالتكبير/التصغير' بالقائمة، اضغط على '-' أو '+' لزيادة النسبة المطلوبة أو تقليلها.

يمكنك أيضًا التبديل إلى وضع ملء الشاشة بالضغط على الزر '↕' أو 'F11' الموجود على اليمين.

يسمح Firefox أيضًا بتغيير حجم النص باستخدام اختصارات لوحة المفاتيح:

  • اضغط على Ctrl و+ لتكبير الحجم
  • اضغط على Ctrl و- لتصغير الحجم
  • اضغط على Ctrl و0 للعودة إلى الحجم الافتراضي

وظيفة التكبير/التصغير في Chrome (أحدث إصدار)

إذا كنت تستخدم Firefox، فيرجى النقر فوق '⁝' في الزاوية اليمنى العليا من المتصفح.

في الجزء الخاص 'بالتكبير/التصغير' بالقائمة، اضغط على '-' أو '+' لزيادة النسبة المطلوبة أو تقليلها.

يمكنك أيضًا التبديل إلى وضع ملء الشاشة بالضغط على الزر '□' أو 'F11' الموجود على اليمين.

يسمح Chrome أيضًا بتغيير حجم النص باستخدام اختصارات لوحة المفاتيح:

  • اضغط على Ctrl و+ لتكبير الحجم
  • اضغط على Ctrl و- لتصغير الحجم
  • اضغط على Ctrl و0 للعودة إلى الحجم الافتراضي

استخدم المكبر، وهي ميزة التكبير المضمنة في Windows

حدد 'سهولة الوصول' في لوحة التحكم.

حدد 'مركز سهولة الوصول'.

حدد قائمة 'تشغيل المكبر' لبدء تشغيل المكبر.

تتوفر اختصارات لوحة المفاتيح التالية عند استخدام المكبر.

  • اضغط على مفتاح Windows و+ للتكبير.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وR لتغيير حجم العدسة.
  • اضغط على مفتاح Windows و- للتصغير.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وD للتبديل إلى الوضع 'الإرساء'.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt ومفتاح المسافة لمعاينة سطح المكتب في وضع ملء الشاشة.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وI لعكس الألوان في نافذة التكبير.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وL للتبديل إلى وضع 'العدسة'.
  • اضغط على مفاتيح Ctrl وAlt وArrow لتحريك التركيز في الاتجاه المختار.
  • اضغط على Ctrl وAlt وR لتغيير حجم العدسة.
  • اضغط على مفتاح Windows وEsc للخروج من المكبر.

تغيير ألوان الخلفية والنص في Microsoft Edge (أحدث إصدار)

إذا كنت تستخدم Microsoft Edge، فستحتاج إلى تثبيت مكون إضافي لتغيير ألوان الخلفية. يتوفر هنا عدد من المكونات الإضافية لميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة:

المكونات الإضافية في Microsoft Edge المكونات الإضافية في Firefox إضافات Chrome

ستتعرف في هذا القسم على ما يلي:

حدد 'الأجهزة والصوت' في لوحة التحكم.

حدد 'ضبط مستوى صوت النظام' ضمن 'الصوت'.

اضبط شريط تمرير 'الصوت الرئيسي' الموجود على اللوحة اليمنى ليتوافق مع الصوت المطلوب.

المساعدة الخاصة بأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة

في LG، نحن ملتزمون بتوفير منتجات مناسبة لأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة لعملائنا. اطلع أدناه على قائمة بالميزات لمساعدة المستخدمين الذين يعانون من ضعف في البصر أو السمع أو انخفاض الذكاء.

ستتعرف في هذا القسم على ما يلي:

· الميزات الخاصة بالبصر

تعديل حجم الخط

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف البصر' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'حجم الخط ونمطه' في 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف البصر'.

تعديل حجم الخط.

التكبير/التصغير باللمس

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف البصر' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'التكبير' في 'التعديلات الخاصة بأصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

شغّل خيار 'اختصار التكبير'.

TalkBack

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'قراءة الشاشة' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

شغّل خيار 'قراءة الشاشة'.

حدد 'خيارات إعداد تفاصيل 'قراءة الشاشة' التي تريدها.

تعديل لون الشاشة

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف البصر' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'تعديل اللون' في 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف البصر'.

شغّل خيار 'تعديل اللون'.

حدد خيار درجة اللون الذي تريد تغييره.

· الميزات الخاصة بالسمع

النص الوصفي على الشاشة

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف السمع' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'تفضيلات النص الوصفي على الشاشة' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'حجم النص الوصفي على الشاشة ونمطه' في 'تفضيلات النص الوصفي على الشاشة'.

حدد 'حجم النص'، و'نمط النص الوصفي'.

التنبيه عبر الوميض

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'الإعدادات المتقدمة' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'الإخطارات عبر الوميض' في 'الإعدادات المتقدمة'.

شغّل خيار 'الإخطارات عبر وميض الكاميرا' في 'الإخطارات عبر الوميض'.

الصوت من جانب واحد

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف السمع' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

شغّل خيار 'الصوت من جانب واحد' في 'التحسينات الخاصة بضعاف السمع'.

· الميزات الحركية والإدراكية

مساعد اللمس

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'التفاعل والبراعة' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

شغّل خيار 'قائمة المساعد' في 'التفاعل والبراعة'.

حدد الزر الذ يظهر على السطح في الجانب الأيمن.

حدد الزر الخاص بالإجراء الذي تريد تطبيقه.

In this section, you can find how to :

الميزات الخاصة بالبصر

تعديل حجم الخط

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'الشاشة وحجم النص' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'نص أكبر' في 'الشاشة وحجم النص'.

تعديل حجم الخط

التكبير/التصغير

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'التكبير/التصغير' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد طريقة التكبير/التصغير ونطاق التكبير/التصغير.

نُطق النص

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'نُطق النص' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

تعيين 'معدل التحدث'.

الميزات الخاصة بالسمع

النص الوصفي على الشاشة

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'نَص الفيديو والنص الوصفي على الشاشة' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'النمط' في 'نَص الفيديو والنص الوصفي على الشاشة'.

حدد الخيار الذي تريده.

التنبيه عبر الوميض

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'الصوت/الصورة' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'وميض LED للتنبيهات' في 'الصوت/الصورة'.

حدد الخيار الذي تريده.

الصوت من جانب واحد

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'الصوت/الصورة' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'الصوت من جانب واحد' في 'الصوت/الصورة'.

الميزات الحركية والإدراكية

مساعد اللمس

حدد 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة' في 'الإعدادات'.

حدد 'اللمس' في 'ميزات أصحاب الاحتياجات الخاصة'.

حدد 'تعديلات اللمس' في 'اللمس'.

حدد الخيار التي تريدها.

Accessibility-Help Hero Banner

من الناس، للمجتمع

من خلال التجارب الرقمية الاستثنائية، نرسم البسمة على وجوه الناس بناءً على الابتكار الذي يتمحور حول الإنسان.

من الناس، للمجتمع تعرّف على المزيد
