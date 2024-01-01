Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

كل ما تحتاج إلى معرفته قبل شراء التلفزيون

يوفر دليلنا جميع المعلومات التي تحتاجها لاختيار التلفزيون المناسب الذي يناسب مساحتك، ويعزز تجربة المشاهدة، ويطابق نمط حياتك.

تلفزيون AI TV، وتلفزيون 4K TV، وOLED evo، وQNED evo والمزيد من الكلمات تدور في مجموعة متنوعة من الألوان.

ما حجم التلفزيون المناسب لمساحتك؟

حقق أقصى استفادة من تجربة المشاهدة مع أجهزة التلفزيون مقاس 75 بوصة والأكبر.

اكتشف المزيد

ما جودة صورة التلفزيون الجيدة؟

دليلك الكامل لأجهزة تلفزيون LG OLED evo وLG QNED evo وLG NanoCell وتلفزيون 4K وتلفزيون 8K TV - كل ذلك في مكان واحد.

اعرف المزيد عن الشاشة اعرف المزيد عن الدقة

ما هو أفضل تلفزيون لنمط حياتك؟ 

ابحث عن أفضل تلفزيون يتزامن مع ذوقك - سواء كنت من محبي السينما أو اللعب أو كنت شخصًا يهتم أكثر بالتصميم.

اكتشف المزيد

كيف تقوم تلفزيونات AI TV بتعزيز التلفزيونات الذكية؟

اكتشف تلفزيونًا أكثر ذكاءً مخصصًا لك.

اكتشف المزيد
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 