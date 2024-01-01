Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
غرفة معيشة راقية في شقة بنتهاوس، تطل نوافذها على مشهد حضري ساحر. رجل يجلس على الأريكة مستمتعًا بالمحتوى المعروض على تلفاز مُثبت على الجدار.

ما هو أفضل تلفزيون لنمط حياتك؟

أيًا كان أسلوب حياتك، ستجد تلفزيون LG TV المصمم خصيصًا لك. سواء كنت تستمتع بمحتوى عالي الجودة مثل الأفلام والرياضة والألعاب أو تبحث عن قطعة تصميم مثالية، اكتشف تلفزيون LG TV الذي يناسبك.

كيف تحصل على أفضل تجربة مشاهدة للأحداث الرياضية؟

الرياضة سريعة الوتيرة. أنت بحاجة إلى تلفزيون يوفر حركة سلسة دون ضبابية، مع شاشة كبيرة تغمرك تمامًا في الحركة، وتبقيك على اطلاع دائم على فرقك وإحصائياتك المفضلة حتى لا تفوتك أي شيء.

للاستمتاع الكامل أثناء الحركة، اختر تلفزيون LG TV

مقارنة جنبًا إلى جنب لإطار من مباراة بيسبول. في الجانب المسمى "تقليدي"، تظهر ضبابية حركة واضحة حول مضرب اللاعب والكرة. بينما في الجانب المسمى "LG OLED evo"، يتم التقاط الحركة بدقة مثالية دون أي ضبابية.

ClearMR مُعتمد من VESA

شاشة LG OLED evo هي شاشة اعتُمِدَت فيها ClearMR من قِبَلِ VESA‏ (VESA Certified ClearMR)، مما تضمن أن تكون كل صورة واضحة ونقية دون أي بكسلات ضبابية حتى في المشاهد سريعة الوتيرة.⁴

الانغماس التام على نطاق واسع

التلفزيونات الكبيرة جدًا من LG توفر مشاهدة غامرة عبر مجموعة من الأحجام تصل إلى 100 بوصة.

عائلة تتجمع حول التلفزيونات الكبيرة جدًا من LG وتشاهد مباراة كرة قدم مثيرة على الشاشة الضخمة.

لا تفوت لحظة رياضية أبدًا، احصل على تلفزيون LG AI TV

Sports Portal

أنشئ صفحة رئيسية مخصصة للرياضة. تمكّن من الوصول إلى تطبيقات البث الرياضي ومقاطع أبرز اللحظات على YouTube. استمتع بمشاهدة المباريات المباشرة، وجداول الدوريات، ومباريات فرقك المفضلة—all على شاشة واحدة.² ⁵

تظهر واجهة المستخدم الخاصة بصفحة Sports Portal مُوضِّحة أنه يمكن للمستخدم تسجيل فرقه وكيفية تنظيم المحتوى ليكون أكثر ملاءمة لعشاق الرياضة.

High-end stylish living room in a high-rise apartment. LG True Wireless TV and Soundbar are wall-mounted. A movie is playing on the TV screen. There are no wires in sight. The Zero Connect Box is hidden underneath a side table.

إشعار بشأن الأحداث الرياضية الجارية

سجل فرقك المفضلة واحصل على إشعارات بشأن الأحداث الرياضية الجارية لتبقى على اطلاع بكل ما يحدث بدءًا من نتائج المباراة وحتى أبرز أحداث فيديو اللعبة.

يظهر إشعار رياضي يذكّر بالمباراة المقبلة في دوري الأبطال. كما تظهر أزرار لاتخاذ إجراء تشمل: "مشاهدة مباشرة"، "مشاهدة على التطبيق"، و"إلغاء التنبيه".

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

حقق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيونك مع Multi View. اعرض محتوى أجهزتك عبر Google Cast وAirPlay. قسِّم شاشتك إلى طريقتي عرض منفصلتين للحصول على ترفيه سلس متعدد الشاشات.⁶

شخص في غرفة معيشته يحمل هاتفه. يوجد على الهاتف أيقونة إرسال توضح أن شاشة الهاتف تنعكس على التلفزيون. توجد على التلفزيون لعبة كرة سلة على الجانب، وهي الشاشة المتطابقة التي تعرض إحصائيات اللاعبين.

اكتشف أفضل تلفزيون لمشاهدة الألعاب الرياضية

يمكنك مقارنة الميزات بسهولة جنبًا إلى جنب لاختيار أنسب تلفزيون لك.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
صورة منتج LG OLED G5
OLED G5
صورة منتج LG OLED C5
OLED C5
صورة منتج LG QNED85
QNED85
الشاشةLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
الحجمحتى 97 بوصة (97 و83 و77 و65 بوصة)حتى 83 بوصة (83 و77 و65 بوصة)حتى 100 بوصة (100 و86 و75 و65 بوصة)
nullClearMR 10000،‏ TruMotionClearMR 9000،‏ TruMotionTruMotion
المعالجalpha 11 AI Processor Gen2alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
تحسين إضافي بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Upscaling)AI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
نظام التشغيل (OS)webOS 25،‏ webOS Re:new program،‏ Sports Portal، إشعار بالأحداث الرياضةwebOS 25،‏ webOS Re:new program،‏ Sports Portal، إشعار بالأحداث الرياضةwebOS 25،‏ webOS Re:new program،‏ Sports Portal، إشعار بالأحداث الرياضة
اكتشف المزيداكتشف المزيد

¹قد تختلف الميزات حسب الطراز ومقاس الشاشة. يُرجى الاطلاع على كل صفحة من صفحات المنتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

 

²صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

 

³قد يختلف الدعم لبعض الميزات حسب المنطقة والبلد.

 

⁴‏clearMR هو برنامج اعتماد من VESA لتقييم أداء عدم وضوح الحركة على الشاشة. 

  قد يختلف دعم هذه الميزة حسب الطراز. ‏ClearMR 10000: معتمد لتلفزيون LG OLED G5 (بأحجام 83 و77 و65 و55 بوصة). 

  ClearMR 9000: معتمد لطراز LG OLED M5 (83، و‏77، و65 بوصة)، LG OLED G5 (48 بوصة)، LG OLED C5.

 

⁵قد يختلف المحتوى المتاح (بما في ذلك القنوات الرياضية) والتطبيقات حسب الدوري أو البلد أو المنطقة. تتطلب كل تطبيقات الرياضة وخدماتها اشتراكات منفصلة.

 

⁶إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها. 

  Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى. 

  دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

