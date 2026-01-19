We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
تعرّف على تقنية AI Core-Tech
في أجهزة LG
تطوّرت الهندسة المجربة لدى LG، Core-Tech منذ عام 1998، لتصبح الآن AI Core-Tech، حيث تجمع بين الدقة الميكانيكية والحس الإنساني، مجسدة رؤية LG لـ "الذكاء العاطفي".
أجهزة LG AI،
تعزيز تطور المنزل
خلف كل لمسة بسيطة، تحول LG AI Core-Tech عقودًا من الخبرة إلى عمل مدروس - التعلم والتكيف والاستجابة في جميع أنحاء منزلك.