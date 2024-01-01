Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ساوند بار
سماعات بلوتوث
المسرح المنزلى

LG XBOOM 360

امرأة تسترخي على الأريكة وتستمتع بالموسيقى مع XO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

انغمس في تجربة صوتية 360 درجة

جرب الصوت متعدد الاتجاهات بمستوى آخر

انغمس في تجربة صوتية 360 درجة تعرف على المزيد انغمس في تجربة صوتية 360 درجة اشترِ الآن
صورة XO3 لإظهار صوت 360 درجة

صوت أصيل 360 درجة

صوت متوازن وقوي في كل مكان

امرأة تضيء XO3 مضاءة

إضاءة شاعرية 360 درجة

أضئ أجواءك بإضاءة 360 درجة يمكن تخصيصها

صورة XO3 لعرض IP54

مقاومة الماء والغبار (IP54)

استمع إلى الموسيقى في أي مكان وفي أي وقت

LG XBOOM

صورة XL7S في أجواء الحفلة

LG XBOOM XL7S

شغّل الأصوات الجريئة بصوت عالٍ

ارفع مستوى الحفلة مع LG XBOOM XL7S

يبدو كبيرًا جدًا ويحتوي أيضًا على ترفيه متنوع

شغّل الأصوات الجريئة بصوت عالٍ تعرف على المزيد شغّل الأصوات الجريئة بصوت عالٍ اشترِ الآن
صورة XBOOM لعرض الجهير

صوت قوي

قوية بما يكفي لجعل حفلتك مليئة بالصوت

صورة XBOOM لإظهار وضع الكاريوكي

إضاءة حلقة متعددة الألوان

اصنع أجواءً أكثر احتفالية مع إضاءة الحلقات

صورة XBOOM مع الهاتف الذكي لإظهار الاتصال

إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية

الأشكال الفنية من البكسل تجلب موجات من المرح

LG XBOOM Go

صورة XG7Q مضاءة

LG XBOOM GO XG7Q

شغل الصوت والإضاءة واستمتع

شغل الموسيقى، واصنع أجواءً مبهجة واستمتع بصوت قوي مع LG XBOOM Go

شغل الصوت والإضاءة واستمتع تعرف على المزيد شغل الصوت والإضاءة واستمتع اشترِ الآن
صورة XBOOM Go لإظهار الضوء

إضاءة المسرح

عبر عن حالتك المزاجية بالإضاءة من خلال إضاءة المسرح

صورة XBOOM Go لإظهار الإضاءة متعددة الألوان

إضاءة متعددة الألوان

أضف لونًا لكل موسيقى

صورة XBOOM Go لإظهار IP67 المقاوم للماء والغبار

IP67

نحب المغامرات في الهواء الطلق

تعرف على المزيد حول LG الصوتيات

استمتع بتجربة صوتية غامرة مع أنظمة هاي فاي و الستيريو الحديثة من إل جي. والتي تقدم مكبرات الصوت الغنية والكثير من المزايا الإضافية من حيث الصوت المتوازن والمناسب لأي محتوى، ستجد لدى إل جي صوتيات منزلية فائقة الحداثة

تصفح سلسلة الصوتيات من LG

كن عضوًا في ال جي

استمتع بجميع مزايا عضوية ال جي المجانية، بدءًا من الخصومات الخاصة وحتى الخدمات والعروض الحصرية

سجل الآن انضم إلينا

كوبون ترحيب!

احصل على خصم 5% على أول طلب عند إنشاء حسابك

طرق دفع متنوعة

متاح الدفع عن طريق الفيزا والتقسيط البنكي وفاليو والدفع عند الأستلام

التوصيل والتركيب مجاناً

احصل على التوصيل والتركيب مجاناً عند الطلب من موقعنا

هل تحتاج إلى مساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم جميع المساعدة التي تحتاجها.
الحصول على الدعم
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 