مكبر صوت للحفلات XBOOM، بيكسل ارت، 250 وات - XL7S

الميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

التقييمات

من أين أشتريه

الدعم

مكبر صوت للحفلات XBOOM، بيكسل ارت، 250 وات - XL7S

XL7S

مكبر صوت للحفلات XBOOM، بيكسل ارت، 250 وات - XL7S

(0)
صورة أمامية مع إضاءة كل مصادر الضوء. يظهر النص XBOOM على لوحة إضاءة البكسل الديناميكية.
Digital Trends يوصي بشعار الجائزة

جائزة

Digital Trends

حفلة Karaoke على عجلات

تم وضع سماعات LG XBOOM XL7S على المسرح مع إضاءة متدرجة باللون الأحمر البرتقالي. خلف المسرح، يستمتع الناس بالموسيقى.


أصوات جريئة
موسيقى عالية

ارفع مستوى الحفلة مع LG XBOOM XL7S.
تتميز بصوت مرتفع جدًا وتحتوي أيضًا على ميزات ترفيه متنوعة.

Short design film of LG XBOOM XL7S. Play the video.

LG XBOOM XL7S موضوع في مساحة شاسعة. على الجدار تظهر رسومات صوتية مربعة الشكل. في وسط مكبر الصوت تظهر سماعات woofers عملاقة مقاس 8 بوصة مُكبَّرة لتعزيز الصوت بقوة 250 واط. تخرج الموجات الصوتية من مكبر الصوت.

مضخم صوت Woofer ضخم

مكبر الصوت الذي يقدم صوت جهير قوي

يحتوي LG XBOOM XL7S على مكبر صوت Woofer عملاق مقاس 8 بوصات؛ حيث يوفر مكبر الصوت جهيرًا قويًا للغاية ليقدم للجمهور صوتًا جريئًا وعميقًا.
محسن الجهير الديناميكي

اشعر بالجهير حتى عند مستوى الصوت المنخفض

استمع إلى صوت الجهير الصاخب في أي وقت. يتيح لك مُحسِّن الجهير الديناميكي الاستمتاع بصوت متوازن دون تشويه الجهير.

*قد يختلف الصوت حسب مصدره.

مكبرات صوت 2.5 بوصة ذات صوت محيطي

صوت واضح ونقي

سواء كنت في الداخل أو الخارج يمكنك سماع النغمات عالية التردد بوضوح؛ حيث يتميز مكبر الصوت بسماعتين 2.5 بوصة بصوت محيطي، مما يوفر صوتًا أفضل.

*تمت محاكاة الصورة لأغراض توضيحية.

صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت. يوجد خط لإعلام كل جزء من أجزاء الإضاءة. إضاءة قوية مزدوجة في الأعلى والأسفل. في المنتصف، يتم تشغيل إضاءة حلقية متعددة الألوان بألوان متدرجة من الوردي والسيون. إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية تعرض شخصية الصبار في الأعلى.

إضاءة حفلات XBOOM

اجعل حفلتك ساحرة ومثيرة

إضاءات LG XBOOM الخاصة بالحفلات تُبهج حفلتك. يمكنك إنشاء عرض ضوئي للحفلات بالإضافة إلى إمتاع جمهورك بالنص أو الرسوم المتحركة. سوف ينبهر الجمهور من الأضواء القوية المزدوجة.

لقطة مقربة لإضاءة البكسل الديناميكية. إنها تعرض الرقصة! النص. بالاسفل تعمل الإضاءة الحلقيّة البرتقالية متعددة الألوان. خلف مكبر الصوت، يرقص الناس على الشاطئ.

إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية

التعبير عن الحماس والإثارة
في وضع النصّ

جرّب التطور مع LG XBOOM XL7S. يحتوي على لوحة LED لعرض النصوص. اكتب رسالتك من خلال تطبيق XBOOM App.

*تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 في المياه العذبة. يجب ألا يُغمر مكبر الصوت في الماء. يجب توخي الحذر عند استخدامه بالقرب من المسطحات المائية، مثل حمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

Text is placed on the purple gradient area, below there is a diagonal black colored area. The speaker is placed in between, showing dynamic pixel lighting and multi color ring lighting.

إضاءة بكسل ديناميكية

الأشكال الفنية من البكسل تجلب موجات من المرح

توفر إضاءة البكسل الديناميكية أيضًا مجموعة معدة مسبقًا من الرسوم المتحركة. يمكنك عرض الأنماط الملونة أو المعادل البصري أو الأحرف على لوحة LED.

Express More

Text is placed on the black colored area, and the pictogram of multi color ring lighting's movements are shown; clockwise, counter-clockwise, upper and lower semicircle, left and right semicircle, and flash effect. The speaker is placed 45 degree angle to the left. And there is purple gradient colored area underneath for design purpose. 8-inch woofer is exaggerated in order to highlight its various colors.

إضاءة حلقة متعددة الألوان

اصنع أجواءً أكثر احتفالية مع إضاءة الحلقات

يقدم جهاز LG XBOOM XL7S عرضًا ضوئيًا يعتمد على الإيقاع - وكذلك إضاءة حلقات متعددة الألوان. يرقص الضوء مع موسيقاك مما يضفي طاقة ديناميكية على الحفلة.

تخصيص إضاءة حفلتك

استخدم My Pick على تطبيق XBOOM App لتخصيص إضاءة حفلتك. يمكنك أيضًا اختيار رسوم متحركة أو كتابة رسالة للجمهور لمضاعفة المتعة.

لقطة شاشة لتطبيق XBOOM APP. يمكنك تخصيص الإضاءة من خلال التطبيق.

صور توضيحية لـ LG XBOOM XL7S. من الأعلى، صورة ظلّية لأشخاص، مع المقبض الذي يتغيّر طوله والعجلات، وسيدة تحمل مكبر الصوت بسهولة. صورة علوية لمكبر الصوت والمقبض الذي يتغيّر طوله. مجموعة من الأشخاص يستمتعون بحفلة على حوض السباحة، ويوجد خلفهم اثنان من مكبرات LG XBOOM XL7S مع رسومات صوتية. صورة خلفية لمكبر الصوت وأشخاص يقفزون على الشاطئ، ولقطة مقربة للعجلة.

*جميع الصور المعروضة هي لأغراض التوضيح فقط. قد يختلف المنتج الفعلي بسبب تحسين المنتج.

**تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 بمياه عذبة. يجب ألا تُغمر السماعات بالماء. يجب الحذر عند استخدامها بقرب الماء، كحمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

أمرأة تغني.

مدخل للجيتار والميكروفون

أقم حفلك الخاص

مع LG XBOOM XL7S، يمكنك تحويل الحدث إلى حفل كاراوكي. قم بتوصيل الميكروفون وغنِّ من قلبك. يمكنك أيضًا توصيل جيتار وإقامة حفل موسيقي صوتي خاص بك.

مجموعة من الأشخاص يستمتعون بالحفل الموسيقي الصوتي مع LG XBOOM XL7S. يوجد جيتار أسفل الصورة

خذه معك في كل مكان،
واستمتع في أي وقت

انطلق مع LG XBOOM XL7S في أي مكان أردت فيه مشاركة الموسيقى. فالسماعات مُصمَّمة لتتناغم مع الهواء الطلق، لذلك فهي تتنقل معك في كل مكان دون أي قلق.

اصحبها معك بسهولة

بفضل المقبض الذي يتغيّر طوله والعجلات، أصبح حمل سماعات LG XBOOM XL7S أمرًا سهلاً للغاية. كما أنها يميل إلى الخلف، بحيث يمكنك حملها مثل الأمتعة.

سماعات IPX4 مقاومة للماء

سماعات LG XBOOM XL7S تلبي تصنيف IPX4 لمقاومة الماء؛ حيث يمكنها تحمل رذاذ الماء.

*تم اختبار تصنيف IPX4 بمياه عذبة. يجب ألا تُغمر السماعات بالماء. يجب الحذر عند استخدامها بقرب الماء، كحمامات السباحة أو المحيط.

بطارية يبلغ عمرها 18 ساعة

تتميز سماعات LG XBOOM XL7S بطول عمر البطارية، حتى تتمكن من الاستمتاع بالموسيقى في أي وقت دون قلق.

*عمر البطارية 18 ساعة استنادًا إلى تشغيل مستوى الصوت على مستوى 50% وبدون إضاءة. يختلف عمر البطارية حسب الاستخدام والإعدادات والظروف البيئية.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

تحكم في وضع ساوند بار

  • نوع مكبر الصوت

    Cone

  • وحدة مضخم

    8" x 1

  • حجم مكبر الصوت

    2.5" x 1

قابلية الاتصال

  • اصدار البلوتوث

    5.1

  • USB

    1

عام

  • عدد القنوات

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • انتاج الطاقة

    250 W

EQ

  • تعزيز الصوت

    نعم

  • معيار

    نعم

  • Custom EQ(App)

    نعم

صيغة الصوت

  • برنامج فك ترميز النطاق الفرعي

    نعم

  • برنامج فك ترميز الصوت المتقدم

    نعم

مزود الطاقة

  • مقبس محول التيار المتردد

    نعم

البطارية

  • وقت شحن البطارية (ساعات)

    3.5

  • عمر البطارية (ساعات)

    20

استهلاك الطاقة

  • وضع التشغيل

    65 W

  • وضع الاستعداد

    0.5 W

الملائمة

  • متعدد النقاط

    نعم

  • وضع مزدوج للحفلات

    نعم

  • وضع متعدد للحفلات

    نعم

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    نعم

  • تطبيقات البلوتوث

    نعم

  • الاضاءة

    نعم

  • مقاوم للماء والغبار

    IPX4

  • مؤشر البطارية

    نعم

  • قفل الامان

    نعم

الابعاد (العرضXالارتفاعXالعمق)

  • تحكم في وضع ساوند بار

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • صندوق كارتوني

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

وزن

  • الوزن الصافي لحقيبة الشحن

    15.5 kg

  • الوزن الاجمالي

    18.5 kg

ملحقات

  • شهادة الضمان

    نعم

  • محول التيار المتردد

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

Experience this product around you.

