About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

أول شاشة مضادة لتغير اللون ومعتمدة من UL في العالم شاشة عالية السطوع

أول شاشة مضادة لتغير اللون ومعتمدة من UL في العالم
شاشة عالية السطوع

اول شاشة معتمدة من UL في العالم فى مجال التصنيع

أول شاشة مضادة لتغير اللون ومعتمدة من UL في العالم <br> شاشة عالية السطوع استكشف الآن

واجهة العرض الافتراضية Digital Connect من إل جي

LG
Business Cloud

افتح إمكانيات شاشات العرض الخاصة بك باستخدام حلول البرمجيات

LG <br>Business Cloud زور LG Business Cloud

LG MAGNIT

Micro LED لسينما منزلية متميزة

LG MAGNIT

إضفاء  لمسة من التألق لمكانك. 

استمتع بأقصى درجات التطور والتألق.

LG MAGNIT استكشف الآن

شاهد و المس ما لا يُرى.

شاهد و المس ما لا يُرى.

شاهد و المس ما لا يُرى. استكشف الآن

ما وراء حلول HVAC ملتزمون بالتميز

مكيف هواء النظام

ما وراء حلول HVAC 
ملتزمون بالتميز

منتجات تكييف الهواء الصناعية LG هي أكثر حلول HVAC كفاءة وموثوقية في استخدام الطاقة . بدءا من الوحدات الفردية، مثالية للمساحة الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم إلى Multi V، مع تقنية VRF الأساسية من LG - ستجد منتجات تتجاوز معاييرك4.

ما وراء حلول HVAC <br>ملتزمون بالتميز نبذة عن مكيف هواء النظام من LG

شاشات العرض التجارية

تتمتع اللافتات الرقمية وأجهزة التلفزيون التجارية من ال جي بالقدرة على تحريك قلبك وعقلك. اكتشف مجموعة اللافتات الرقمية من ال جي.

أنظمة الهواء

تقدم ال جي أنظمة هواء مطورة لجميع احتياجات المناخ ، مما يوفر هواءًا نقيًا مثالياً لبيئات العمل المختلفة. ستحدث LG ثورة في الطريقة التي تدير بها أعمالك.

خدمة المنتج والدعم الفني

احصل على إجابات لأسئلتك عن تركيبة المنتج واستعماله والعناية به ,
إصلاح وصيانة بإمكاننا المساعدة.

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 