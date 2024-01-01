About Cookies on This Site

زوجان يتسوقان في مركز تجاري يحملان أكياس تسوق ملونة.

اجعل المتسوقين يستمتعون بوقت ملؤه الراحة

توفير الطاقة

- كفاءة قياس استخدام الطاقة للمستأجرين
- كفاءة التهوية والتبريد لتقليل تكلفة التشغيل

بيئة مريحة

- تنقية الهواء إضافة لعملية التهوية والتبريد
- تغطية واسعة لنطاق التبريد

الإدارة الفعالة

- إمكانية التحكم الفردي والمركزي
- سهولة الإدارة عبر الهاتف الذكي

صورة لمركز تسوق مع صور مصغرة لردهة ومتاجر البيع بالتجزئة وساحة تناول الطعام ومركز التحكم.

صورة لساحة تناول الطعام في مركز تجاري أثناء عمل مكيفات الهواء.

ساحات تناول الأطعمة

تتيح التهوية الفعالة للعملاء الاستمتاع بوجباتهم في بيئة ممتعة دون القلق بشأن رائحة الطعام.

ثلاث صور لمتجر ملابس ومتجر مجوهرات ومطعم أثناء عمل مكيفات الهواء.

متاجر البيع بالتجزئة

توفر الوحدات الداخلية المختلفة تحكمًا مخصصًا لكل التركيبات الطبيعية للمتجر لكل مدخل.

صورة لردهة في مركز تجاري به مكيف هواء.

الردهات

الحفاظ الدائم على الظروف المثلى من خلال التدفئة والتبريد السلس حتى في الأماكن المزدحمة.

صورة لشخص يستخدم شاشتين لإدارة الطاقة بكفاءة.

التحكم الذكي وإدارة الطاقة

تعمل وظيفة التحكم الفعال وإدارة الطاقة في جميع مساحات المركز التجاري على تقليل تكاليف التشغيل.

تشكيلة منتجات مراكز التسوق

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

وحدات Multi V للأماكن الداخلية

وحدات Multi V الداخلية

وحدة معالجة الهواء (AHU)

وحدة معالجة الهواء (AHU)

المبرد

المبرد

حلول التحكم

حلول التحكم
اتصل بنا

طلبات الشراء

يرجى تقديم طلبات الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك قريبًا.

طلبات الشراء تعرف على المزيد

تعرف على حلول إل جي المثالية لمختلف مراكز التسوق

مركز اس ام التجاري

أكبر سلسلة مراكز تسوق في الفلبين /مبرد، FCU

تعرف على المزيد

مركز كالينا التجاري

مركز تسوق كبير في شرق روسيا /مبرد، وحدة Multi V ،AHU

تعرف على المزيد

بيك ان باي

مركز تسوق كبير في جوهانسبرج /مبرد، وحدة Multi V ،AHU

تعرف على المزيد

مركز تسوق كريستا

مركز تسوق اسبايريشنال في جنوب إفريقيا / Multi V, AHU

تعرف على المزيد
