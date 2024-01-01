About Cookies on This Site

أنظمة سبليت المتعددة

يعد نظام تكييف الهواء سبليت المتعدد من إل جي حل تبريد مريحًا وأنيقًا يبقيك في الصدارة.
إل جي تحدث ثورة في الطريقة التي تدير بها أعمالك.

يعد نظام تكييف الهواء سبليت المتعدد من إل جي
حل تبريد مريح وأنيق.

الميزات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء

حل مثالي للغرف المتعددة1

يوفر نظام سبليت المتعدد قدرات التبريد والتدفئة لجميع الغرف عن طريق تركيب وحدة خارجية واحدة فقط.

النوع متعدد الأنابيب

يمكن للوحدة الخارجية الواحدة أن تدعم من وحدتين إلى خمس وحدات داخلية.
* 5 غرف بحد أقصى (40 كيلو بايت/ساعة)

صندوق نوع DB

يمكن للوحدة الخارجية الواحدة أن تدعم ما يصل إلى تسع وحدات داخلية.
* 9 غرف بحد أقصى (56 كيلو بايت/ساعة)

أنواع داخلية مختلفة لاختيار الوحدة التي تناسبك من بينها

تكمل المجموعة المتنوعة من الوحدات الداخلية الأنيقة التصميم الداخلي لأي منزل.

D07_D6_Multi-Split_LGCOM_D

*يمكن أن تختلف تشكيلة المنتجات حسب كل دولة.

مرونة المساحة

لا يتطلب نظام سبليت المتعدد من إل جي وحدات خارجية متعددة لتبريد جميع المساحات في منزلك.
فهو يحتاج بشكل ملائم إلى وحدة خارجية واحدة فقط لتغطية المنزل بأكمله.

*استنادًا إلى الطراز (40 كيلو بايت/ساعة).
*استنادًا إلى الطراز MU5M40.U44.

مرونة التثبيت

يقلل التصميم المدمج لمكيفات كاسيت ذات الاتجاه الواحد من مساحة التثبيت.

تصميم رقيق ومدمج1

تقلل مكيفات كاسيت أحادية الاتجاه ذات الارتفاع البسيط من القيود الأمر الذي يتيح المرونة في عملية التثبيت بمساحة السقف الضيقة.

تبريد أسرع وتدفئة أسرع

يسمح مستشعر الضغط من إل جي بالوصول إلى درجة الحرارة المستهدفة بسرعة أكبر مع الدقة العالية وتحقيق الثبات.

مستشعر ذكي1

توفير الوقت للوصول إلى درجة الحرارة المطلوبة بفضل التحكم في درجة الحرارة والضغط. تمتع بالتشغيل السريع والمعتمد مع مكيفات سبليت المتعددة من إل جي

جهاز تحكم عن بعد عبر الواي فاي مع ThinQ™ من إل جي

مراقبة استهلاك الطاقة والتحكم فيها لتوفير الطاقة بشكل أكثر فعالية.
تحقق من درجة الحرارة في منزلك حتى عندما تكون بالخارج. إمكانية التحكم عن بعد في أي وقت ومن أي مكان عبر الأجهزة المحمولة.

تنقية الهواء

تم تجهيز الوحدة الداخلية لمكيف كاسيت من إل جي بوظيفة تنقية الهواء. توفر الوحدة حل لمشكلة
الغبار شديد النعومة الذي يؤذي أجسادنا. إنه منتج عالي الأداء ومعتمد من قبل CAC* يوفر هواءً نقياً وباردًا للمساحات الكبيرة.

*شهادة مكيفات الهواء، تجري الجمعية الكورية لتنقية الهواء اختبار صارم لوظيفة تنقية الهواء بالمكيفات وتصادق على المنتجات الموثوقة.

تنقية الهواء لمساحة داخلية أكثر صحة1

تنقية قوية للهواء من 5 خطوات تزيل الروائح والجراثيم والغبار الناعم غير المرئي PM 1.0. يمكن تنظيف هذا المرشح بالماء، مما يسمح باستخدامه بشكل شبه دائم.

*يمكن شراء مجموعة تنقية الهواء كخيار إضافي.

ضاغط R1 المعتمد™

يعد ضاغط R1 مفهوم جديد للضاغط الحلزوني الذي يجمع بين الكفاءة العالية ومستويات الصوت المنخفضة للتمرير والهيكل البسيط للضاغط الدوار.

زعنفة سوداء مقاومة للتآكل

يجري استخدام طلاء أسود قوي مع راتنجات الايبوكسي لتوفير حماية قوية من مختلف الظروف الخارجية المسببة للتآكل مثل التلوث بالملح وتلوث الهواء والأبخرة.

تشكيلة مكيفات سبليت المتعددة

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

طلبات الشراء

يرجى تقديم طلبات الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك قريبًا.

