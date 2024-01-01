About Cookies on This Site

نظام التبريد (CHILLER)

اكتشف نظام تبريد شيلرات من ال جي. تم تصميمه لتوفير تبريد فعال حتى لأكبر المباني والمنشآت. زر موقعنا وتعرف على المزيد.

نظام التبريد (CHILLER)

تم تصميمه لتوفير تبريد فعال حتى لأكبر المباني والمنشآت، ولهذا فحلول تكييف الهواء المركزية المبرّدة بالماء من LG هي الخيار المثالي للمنشآت الصناعية، مثل محطات توليد الطاقة والمصانع وكذلك التبريد المركزي في الأحياء

مبرد ذو ضاغط مركزي

مبرد ذو ضاغط مركزي

Chiller_02_01_1529292978266

مبرد الضاغط العائم

Chiller_02_02_1529292985326

مبرد مجمع

Chiller_02_03_1529292993504

مبرّد ذو ضاغط لولبي وحلزوني

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي

Chiller_03_01_1529293036724

مبرد بالهواء ذو ضاغط لولبي

Chiller_03_02_1529293043427

مبرد بالهواء ذو ضاغط دوراني

Chiller_03_03_1529293055464

مبرّد يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة

النوع المشغّل بطاقة مباشرة

Chiller_04_01_1529293093890

النوع المشغّل بالمياه الساخنة

Chiller_04_02_1529293111590

النوع المشغّل بالبخار

Chiller_04_03_1529293121584

النوع المركّب

Chiller_04_03_1529293121584

ضاغط مركزي مضخة حرارية

ضاغط مركزي مضخة حرارية

Centrifugal Heat Pump

مبرد امتصاصي مضخة حرارية

Absorption Heat Pump

ضاغط لولبي مضخة حرارية

Water-cooled Screw Heat Pump

اء لولبي مضخة حرارية

Air-cooled Screw Heat Pump

دوراني مضخة حرارية

Air-cooled Scroll Heat Pump

مضخة تعمل بالطاقة الحرارية الأرضية

لولبي

مبرد تخزين للثلج الحراري

الطرد المركزي

مبرد تخزين للثلج الحراري1

لولبي

Ice Storage System

مبرد حلزوني عاكس مبرد بالهواء

مبرد حلزوني عاكس مبرد بالهواء

تنزيل الموارد

العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم
Catalog
 2020_03_Oil_Less_Magnetic_VSD_Centrifugal_Chiller_catg_low.pdf
المدد : 3,653K
Catalog
 2020_06_LG_Air_Cooled_Scroll_Chiller_Catg_low.pdf
المدد : 11,534K
Catalog
 2020_05_Air_Cooled_Screw_Chiller_Catg_low.pdf
المدد : 31,048K
Catalog
 2020_02_Absorption_Chillers_Catg_low.pdf
المدد : 7,551K
Catalog
 220302_Centrifugal_Chiller_2Stage_Catg_low.pdf
المدد : 5,540K

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
