مبرد مجمع

اكتشف مبرّدات الطرد المركزي من ال جي . يوفر هذا المبرّد القابل للتوسيع مجموعة متنوعة من خيارات التركيب حسب مساحة التركيب. زر موقعنا وتعرف على المزيد.

Centrifugal_Chiller_01_1529293319604

مبرد مجمع

الميزات
الميزات
Modular-Centrifugal-Chiller_02_AE-AR_Re_1531359971085

تركيب محسّن للمجموعة متعددة الوحدات

يوفر مبرّد الطرد المركزي القابل للتوسيع مجموعة متنوعة من خيارات التركيب حسب مساحة التركيب عبر تركيبات تسلسلية ومتوازية للوحدة النمطية الأساسية الموجودة. من الممكن التحكم في التشغيل وحدة وراء أخرى عبر خيارات تركيب متنوعة، وبذلك تزيد كفاءة الحمولة الجزئية لأقصى درجة.

وزن حمل مخفّض

نظرًا لأن المنتج يمكن حمله في وحدة نمطية، فمن الممكن حمله كذلك باستخدام رافعة صغيرة. وهو حل مثالي للتركيب في مكان يصعب حمله فيه باستخدام رافعة كبيرة وفي أي مكان ضيق.

حجم صغير

يمكن تحميل مبرّد الطرد المركزي القابل للتوسيع على مصعد شحن على هيئة أجزاء صغيرة. بصفة خاصة، يسهل حمل المنتج ونقله في موقع إعادة التنظيم حيث يكون المدخل ضيقًا.

كفاءة عالية

تم تحسين كفاءة التحميل الجزئي بنسبة 17% مقارنة بالوحدة الفردية

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

Centrifugal_Chiller_02_AR_1530150744906

ضاغط ثنائي المراحل فائق الكفاءة

حقق مبرّد الطرد المركزي أعلى معامل أداء في العالم عن طريق الضاغط ثنائي المراحل فائق الكفاءة. فمن خلال دورة الضغط المحسّنة ثنائية المراحل، تم تحسين كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة وانخفضت تكاليف التشغيل على عكس مبرّد الطرد المركزي السابق ذي المرحلة الواحدة.

Modular-Chiller_07_AE-AR_Re_1531189133171

عرض منتجات مبرّدات الطرد المركزي القابلة للتوسيع

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

معرفة المزيد
