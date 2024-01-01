About Cookies on This Site

تطبيقات التشيلر

يعمل المبرد (Chiller) من إل جي على زيادة كفاءة الطاقة إلى أقصى حد من خلال التشغيل المستقر. وتوفر هذه المبردات بيئة مثالية للمباني الكبيرة والمنشآت الصناعية.

مبرد Chiller Application

مضخة حرارية

الطرد المركزي

الامتصاص

المبرد اللولبي المبرَد بالماء

المبرد اللولبي المبرَد بالهواء

مبرد السحب المبرَد بالهواء

مضخة تعمل بالطاقة الحرارية الأرضية

المبرد اللولبي المبرَد بالماء

مبرد التخزين الحراري للثلج

الطرد المركزي

حركة المبرد اللولبي

تنزيل الموارد

العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم
Catalog
 220302_Centrifugal_Chiller_2Stage_Catg_low.pdf
المدد : 5,540K
Catalog
 2020_02_Absorption_Chillers_Catg_low.pdf
المدد : 7,551K
لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
