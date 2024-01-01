We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
المنتجات الموصى بها
تطبيقات التشيلر
يعمل المبرد (Chiller) من إل جي على زيادة كفاءة الطاقة إلى أقصى حد من خلال التشغيل المستقر. وتوفر هذه المبردات بيئة مثالية للمباني الكبيرة والمنشآت الصناعية.
تنزيل الموارد
|نوع المصدر
|العنوان
|الحجم
|
Catalog
|220302_Centrifugal_Chiller_2Stage_Catg_low.pdf
|
المدد : 5,540K
|
Catalog
|2020_03_Oil_Less_Magnetic_VSD_Centrifugal_Chiller_catg_low.pdf
|
المدد : 3,653K
|
Catalog
|2020_02_Absorption_Chillers_Catg_low.pdf
|
المدد : 7,551K
|
لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد