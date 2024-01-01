About Cookies on This Site

توصيات سيرفر

لتحسين عملك يوصى بزيادة سعة الخادم والذاكرة لكل 1000 عميل، في حالة مشاركة أكثر من 5000 عميل، يمكنك الاطلاع على مزيد من المعلومات من توصية جهاز الخادم والمنفذ وتكوين أنظمة المجموعات، بما في ذلك السياسات ذات الصلة

ID_02_ServerRecommendation_00_Hero

لتحسين أعمالك، يمكنك العثور على مزيد من المعلومات حول توصيات أجهزة الملقم، المنافذ، المجموعات، بما في ذلك السياسات ذات الصلة.

توصية أجهزة الملقم

من المستحسن زيادة الملقم والذاكرة لكل 1000 عميل في حالة استخدام أكثر من 5000 عميل. (قد يكون هناك اختلاف حسب السيناريو)

 

Horizontal Table
الفئة~ 50~ 500~ 1000~ 2000~ 5000
Server ConstructionSingle ServerSingle ServerSingle ServerServer Clustering + DB Server (2 server)Server Clustering + DB Server (5 server)
Recommended OSWindows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1		Windows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1		Windows 7 SP1
Windows 8.1
Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1		Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Windows Server 2012		Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
Windows Server 2012
CPUIntel i5 3rd generation or betterIntel i7 3rd generation or betterIntel Xeon E5-2600Intel Xeon E5-4600Intel Xeon E7-4800
Memory2GB or higher4GB or higher8GB or higher16GB or higher32GB or higher
HDD100GB1TB2TB (RAID 1)4TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)8TB (RAID 1+0 or RAID 6)
Network Bandwidth10Mbps100Mbps100Mbps1Gbps1Gbps

هيكل الملقم

في حالة استخدام شبكة خاصة افتراضية (VPN)، يجب أن يكون الملقم في نفس الشبكة الخاصة الافتراضية أو استخدام IP للدخول إليها.

منفذ

منفذ التوقعات على الملقم الذي يجب استخدامه على جدار حماية المستخدم.

السياسة الأمنية

- تشفير RSA لتسجيل الدخول على شبكة الإنترنت
* سيتم تطبيق https بحلول عام 2016
* ملاحظة: يمكن أن يختلف تكوين النظام حسب حالة الشبكة وحجم المحتوى والتردد التوزيع

إعداد مجموعات الملقم

1. اضبط قيمة "cluster.use" على "true".
2. اضبط مجموعات "Server1" cluster.target value" على عنوان url الذي يخص Server2.
3. اضبط مجموعات "Server2" cluster.target value" على عنوان url الذي يخص Server3.
4. اضبط مجموعات "Server3" cluster.target value" على عنوان url الذي يخص Server1.
5. أعد تشغيل خدمة الملقم

* يجب تثبيت قاعدة البيانات ومجلد التخزين على حاسوب منفصل

