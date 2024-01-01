We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
نوع جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT (خزان المياه المدمج)
يعد جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT (خزان المياه المدمج) حلاً شاملاً يجمع بين وحدة داخلية وخزان مياه. فهو لا يتطلب أعمال أنابيب معقدة ويوفر تركيبًا سريعًا وسهلاً مع مساحة أقل.