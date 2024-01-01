About Cookies on This Site

جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT(خزان مياه مدمج)

وحدة خزان المياه المدمج THERMA V R32 (IWT) عبارة عن منتج شامل يجمع بين خزان المياه والأنابيب المعقدة والوحدات النمطية الأخرى في وحدة واحدة. يتميز أيضًا بالحجم والوزن المنخفض، مما يجعل التركيب أسرع وأسهل.

نوع جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT (خزان المياه المدمج)

نوع جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT (خزان المياه المدمج)

يعد جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT (خزان المياه المدمج) حلاً شاملاً يجمع بين وحدة داخلية وخزان مياه. فهو لا يتطلب أعمال أنابيب معقدة ويوفر تركيبًا سريعًا وسهلاً مع مساحة أقل.

 

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء

كيف يعمل نوع جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT (خزان المياه المدمج)

يتم توصيل مياه التدفئة والمياه الساخنة باستخدام الهواء الخارجي والكهرباء كمصدر للحرارة. نظرًا لأن الوحدة الداخلية تحتوي على خزان مياه، فإنه يمكن توصيل مياه التدفئة والمياه الساخنة من دون الحاجة إلى خزان مياه مستقل.

التحكم الفردي في التدفئة لمنطقتين منفصلتين

توفير مساحة مع النوع المدمج

منتج شامل، جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT (خزان المياه المدمج) أقل بنسبة 19% في الحجم وأخف بنسبة 39% مقارنةً بالطرازات السابقة. إنه لا يوفر المساحة فحسب، بل إنه سهل التركيب أيضًا.

ضاغط R1 الثوري

تم تجهيز THERMA V R32 IWT بضاغط R1 الثوري. يعمل هذا الضاغط المتقدم على تحسين حركة التمرير المائلة، مما يزيد من الكفاءة والموثوقية بشكل عام. علاوة على ذلك، يتم تحسين نطاق تشغيل الضاغط ليعمل من 10 هرتز إلى 135 هرتز.

 

المبرد المستدام

تم تجهيز THERMA V R32 IWT بمبرد صديق للبيئة ذي قدرة منخفضة على الاحترار العالمي (GWP) تبلغ 675. يوفر تدفئة قوية وذات كفاءة عالية. أيضًا، وفقًا للمتطلبات التنظيمية الأوروبية، يمكن أن يجلب المزيد من فرص الأعمال.

*إنه يصل إلى ملصق الطاقة ErP A +++‎ لتدفئة الأماكن حتى 35 درجة مئوية LWT وErP A ++ ‎ لتدفئة الأماكن حتى 55 درجة مئوية LWT وتحقيق تسخين المياه (الشكل L) بدرجة A+‎.

تدفئة موثوقة مع جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT

تدفئة موثوقة مع جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT

يوفر جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT تدفئة موثوقة تعمل في ظل ظروف جوية قاسية منخفضة تصل إلى -25 درجة مئوية.

التحكم الفردي في التدفئة لمنطقتين منفصلتين

التحكم الفردي في التدفئة لمنطقتين منفصلتين

يمكن لجهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit التحكم في درجة حرارة منطقتين منفصلتين من خلال دوائر التسخين المستقلة. تتيح مجموعة صمامات الخلط للمستخدمين ضبط درجات حرارة مختلفة مستهدفة في مناطق مختلفة.

* يلزم وجود مجموعة صمام خلط منفصلة.
** درجة الحرارة في هذه الصورة هي مثال. تتغير درجة الحرارة المستهدفة وفقًا للإعداد المفضل لدى المستخدم.

التحكم الذكي في التدفئة

التحكم الذكي في التدفئة

تتيح واجهة المستخدم السهلة الاستخدام والبديهية التنقل السريع والمريح بلمسة بسيطة، مما يتيح سهولة الجدول الزمني وإعداد وضع التشغيل بناءً على نمط حياة المستخدم. علاوة على ذلك، فإن المراقبة اليومية والشهرية لاستهلاك الطاقة تجعل من الممكن إدارة الطاقة بكفاءة.

*الملحق المطلوب لمراقبة الطاقة: PENKTH000 (وحدة واجهة العداد) ومقياس الواط، مستشعر درجة الحرارة، وما إلى ذلك. راجع دليل التركيب.

تدفئة مريحة عن طريق الوضع التلقائي الموسمي

تدفئة مريحة عن طريق الوضع التلقائي الموسمي

يحدد الوضع التلقائي الموسمي تلقائيًا عملية التدفئة والتبريد ودرجات الحرارة المستهدفة.

* إعداد درجة الحرارة في هذه الصورة هو مجرد مثال. تتغير درجة الحرارة المستهدفة وفقًا للإعداد المفضل لدى المستخدم.

إمكانية التوسع المرن

إمكانية التوسع المرن

حقّق أقصى استفادة من جهاز THERMA V R32 IWT مع خزان عازل وخزان توسيع لدائرة DHW. تمكن إضافة هذين الخزانين بسهولة في أثناء مرحلة التركيب الأولية، ويمكن تركيبهما داخل وحدة IWT IDU، مما يتيح التوسيع من دون مساحة إضافية.

*الخزان العازل وخزان التوسيع متوفران للشراء المنفصل.

خدمة إدارة سهلة عن طريق المراقبة البسيطة

خدمة إدارة سهلة عن طريق المراقبة البسيطة

يمكن فحص معدل تدفق المياه بسهولة من خلال جهاز التحكم عن بُعد Standard III.

صيانة سهلة وسريعة

صيانة سهلة وسريعة

تخزن وحدة التحكم عن بُعد ما يصل إلى 50 عنصرًا في سجلها، مما يسهّل استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.

التحكم عن بُعد من أي مكان

التحكم عن بُعد من أي مكان

باستخدام تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎، يمكنك التحكم بسهولة في نظام التدفئة في أي وقت ومن أي مكان. يسمح الوصول عن بُعد إلى نظام التدفئة بأقصى قدر من الراحة. يعمل تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎ مع التحكم الصوتي في Google Assistant باستخدام مكبر الصوت الذكي Google Home ومودم Wi-Fi.

* الملحقات المطلوبة: مكبر صوت Google المنزلي وPWFMDD200 (مودم Wi-Fi من LG) وPWYREW000
** تعد Google وGoogle Home علامتين تجاريتين لشركة Google LLC
*** صوت Google home مدعوم في المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وألمانيا وإسبانيا وإيطاليا والنمسا وأيرلندا والبرتغال. قد تختلف وظائف ThinQ حسب البلد.

تجهيز THERMA V

تجهيز THERMA V

طلبات الشراء

استفسار للشراء

يرجى الاستفسار عن الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

 

 

العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

