About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

VRF

تعد حلول LG VRF من بين أكثر مكيفات الهواء تنوعًا وقوة ، حيث توفر نظامًا فعالاً من حيث التكلفة وسهولة في التركيب. توفر حلول LG VRF تجربة رائعة لكل من الوحدات الداخلية والخارجية.

MULTI V

MULTI V

ملتي في 5

ملتي في 5

ملتي في S

ملتي في S

MULTI V Water IV

ملتي في المبرد بالماء S

الوحدات الداخلية

معرفة المزيد

حلول المياه الساخنة : Hydro Kit

معرفة المزيد

حلول التهوية : ERV

معرفة المزيد

حل AHU لـ MULTI V

معرفة المزيد
حل LG VRF

حل LG VRF

حل MULTI V هو نظام تدفق مبرّد متغير (VRF) من LG يقلل خسائر الكفاءة ويقدم ميزات طاقة مستدامة. وبتقديم مستوى استثنائي من الراحة وكفاءة استهلاك الطاقة والموثوقية، يوفر حل LG VRF كفاءة في التكلفة وسهولة أكبر في التركيب، وبناءً على ذلك، يعتبر على نطاق واسع واحدًا من أكثر أنظمة تكييف الهواء تنوعًا في الاستخدام ومجهّزًا بالإمكانات الفائقة.

تنزيل الموارد

العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم
Catalog
 2021_Egypt_MULTI_V_catalog_low.pdf
المدد : 49,784K

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 