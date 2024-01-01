About Cookies on This Site

مبرد ذو ضاغط مركزي

اكتشف مبرد الطرد المركزي من ال جي .حقق مبرّد الطرد المركزي أعلى معامل أداء في العالم عن طريق الضاغط ثنائي المراحل فائق الكفاءة.

Centrifugal_Chiller_01_1529293319604

مبرد ذو ضاغط مركزي

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
Centrifugal_Chiller_02_AR_1530150744906

ضاغط ثنائي المراحل فائق الكفاءة

حقق مبرّد الطرد المركزي أعلى معامل أداء في العالم عن طريق الضاغط ثنائي المراحل فائق الكفاءة. فمن خلال دورة الضغط المحسّنة ثنائية المراحل، تم تحسين كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة وانخفضت تكاليف التشغيل على عكس مبرّد الطرد المركزي السابق ذي المرحلة الواحدة.

مشتت متغير

يوفر نطاق تشغيل أوسع في حالة الحمل المنخفض، ويمنع التوقف بسبب تفريغ الغاز من أجل التشغيل المستقر.

عملية مستقرة

يمكن لنظام التحميل الجزئي الممتاز توفير التكلفة وزيادة الطاقة حتى عندما تكون الأحمال خفيفة للغاية.

يتم استعمال نظام تخزين ثلجي فائق الكفاءة

  • تتيح تقنية الضغط ثنائية المراحل ذات التركيب المحسّن إمكانية إنشاء سعة إضافية عن طريق تقليل الحجم والوزن بالمقارنة مع الطراز السابق.

معرفة المزيد

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

معرفة المزيد
Centrifugal_Chiller_06_AR_1530150808900

عرض منتجات مبرّدات الطرد المركزي

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

