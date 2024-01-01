We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
المنتجات الموصى بها
مبرد ذو ضاغط مركزي
اكتشف مبرد الطرد المركزي من ال جي .حقق مبرّد الطرد المركزي أعلى معامل أداء في العالم عن طريق الضاغط ثنائي المراحل فائق الكفاءة.
يتم استعمال نظام تخزين ثلجي فائق الكفاءة
تتيح تقنية الضغط ثنائية المراحل ذات التركيب المحسّن إمكانية إنشاء سعة إضافية عن طريق تقليل الحجم والوزن بالمقارنة مع الطراز السابق.