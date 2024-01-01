About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V S

تعد أجهزة MULTI V S من إل جي حلاً مدمجًا يعمل بتقنية التدفق المتغير لسائل التبريد وهو مناسب للمساكن والمكاتب الصغيرة حيث يوفر أداءً عاليًا مع تكاليف تشغيل منخفضة. اكتشف أجهزة MULTI V S الصغيرة والأكثر قوة والأكثر مراعاة للبيئة.

 

Casa de dois andares em tons de branco e madeira. Ambas as escadas possuem unidades de ar condicionado montadas no teto com fluxo de ar visível. Uma entrada frontal com grama.

MULTI V S

أكثر إحكاما وقوة وملائمة للبيئة، نظام تدفق متغير لسائل التبريد يناسب المساكن والمكاتب الصغيرة.

 

الميزات تطبيق الحل تشكيلة المنتجات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء
Uma vista em corte da casa onde uma unidade externa LG Multi V S está conectada a sete unidades internas, com uma linha azul destacando o caminho de conexão.

حل واحد لجميع المساحات

تمتع بتوصيل العديد من المساحات بوحدة خارجية مدمجة واحدة. يمكن توصيل العديد من الوحدات الداخلية بوحدة خارجية واحدة، مما يتيح قدرات تبريد سلسة لمجموعة متنوعة من التصميمات المنزلية.

حلول داخلية تناسب جميع المساحات

تمتع بالجمع بين الوحدات الأساسية المثبتة على الجدار والتصميمات المتنوعة المثبتة بالسقف بما يتلاءم مع تصميم منزلك. يضاف إلى ذلك مجموعة تنقية الهواء لتحسين جودة الهواء الداخلي.

حلول داخلية تناسب جميع المساحات

تمتع بالجمع بين الوحدات الأساسية المثبتة على الجدار والتصميمات المتنوعة المثبتة بالسقف بما يتلاءم مع تصميم منزلك. يضاف إلى ذلك مجموعة تنقية الهواء لتحسين جودة الهواء الداخلي.

حلول داخلية تناسب جميع المساحات

تمتع بالجمع بين الوحدات الأساسية المثبتة على الجدار والتصميمات المتنوعة المثبتة بالسقف بما يتلاءم مع تصميم منزلك. يضاف إلى ذلك مجموعة تنقية الهواء لتحسين جودة الهواء الداخلي.

* الوحدة المثبتة على الجدار غير مدعومة بمجموعة تنقية الهواء.

مكيف مدمج الحجم وخفيف الوزن

يتميز مكيف MULTI V S 1 بتقنية وكفاءة طراز المروحة المكون من مروحتين. بفضل حجمه الصغير ووزنه الخفيف، فإنه يوفر رؤية خارجية أفضل ويجعل التثبيت أكثر سهولة.

مكيف مدمج الحجم وخفيف الوزن

* نطاق قدرة صغير يؤمن 4 و5 و6 حصان.

غازات تبريد صديقة للبيئة

تم تزويد مكيفات MULTI V S بغاز تبريد GWP * R32 منخفض، مما يقلل من شحن غاز التبريد ** والتكلفة ذات الصلة.

زعانف سوداء بلون المحيط ذات مقاومة قوية

يجري استخدام طلاء أسود قوي مع راتنجات الايبوكسي لتوفير حماية قوية من مختلف الظروف الخارجية المسببة للتآكل.

* يتميز غاز تبريد R32 fقدرة أقل على الاحترار العالمي بنسبة 68% (إمكانية الاحترار العالمي)
** تكلفة غاز تبريد أقل بنسبة 23%

ضاغط R1 الحصري من إل جي

ضاغط R1 الحصري من إل جي

يتميز مكيف MULTI V S بضاغط R1. يوسع هيكل التمرير الهجين نطاق التشغيل، بينما يقلل هيكل الضغط السفلي من خلال العمود من هدر الطاقة. علاوة على ذلك، يقلل الضاغط من الضوضاء والاهتزاز.

تحكم مزدوج في الاستشعار

يعمل التحكم المزدوج في الاستشعار على استشعار الرطوبة ودرجة الحرارة للتشغيل بطريقة اقتصادية ومريحة. يتم تقديم الهواء البارد للتخلص السريع من الحرارة الكامنة خلال أيام الصيف ذات الرطوبة العالية. وفي أيام الصيف الجافة عندما تكون الرطوبة منخفضة، يتم توفير هواء أكثر اعتدالًا من أجل تقليل جفاف الغرفة.

Um usuário toca no aplicativo ThinQ em seu telefone. Uma unidade interna LG no teto dispersa o fluxo de ar visível, com a unidade externa mostrada abaixo.

إمكانية التحكم عن بعد من أي مكان

بفضل تطبيق ThinQ™، يمكن للمستخدمين التحكم في نظام التبريد في أي وقت ومن أي مكان. يوفر الدخول عن بُعد لنظام التبريد للمستخدمين أقصى درجات الراحة.

* الملحقات المطلوبة: PWFMDD200 (جهاز توجيه واي فاي من إل جي)

مراقبة بسيطة عبر MV من إل جي

يسمح جهاز عرض المراقبة من إل جي (MV) للمهندسين بفحص وحدة مكيف الهواء ومراقبتها بكل سهولة.

إمكانية الربط مع نظام الشبكة المنزلية

يمكن أن يتشابك نظام التحكم القابل للتوسيع مع أجهزة الأطراف الخارجية مثل أجهزة الاستشعار ومرافق المبنى، بالإضافة إلى مكيفات الهواء. يسهل ذلك من الإدارة الذكية للمباني من خلال إعداد منطق محسّن للموقع.

 

يعد مكيف MULTI V S حل عملي ومضمون للمنشآت التالية

يعد مكيف MULTI V S حل عملي ومضمون للمنشآت التالية

تشكيلة منتجات MULTI V S

تشكيلة منتجات MULTI V S

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

طلبات الشراء

يرجى تقديم طلبات الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك قريبًا.

 

طلبات الشراء تعرف على المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 