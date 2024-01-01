About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

جهاز THERMA V R410A Split

جهاز THERMA V R410A Split من LG هي وحدة جديدة من النوع المنفصل توفر تصميمًا خارجيًا محسنًا مع وحدة تحكم في التدفئة سهلة الاستخدام. المظهر الجمالي المبسط للجهاز يناسب تمامًا أي بيئة.

جهاز THERMA V R410A Split1

جهاز THERMA V R410A Split

يوفر نوع 410A split الجديد تصميمًا خارجيًا محسنًا. من خلال إزالة غطاء اللوحة الأمامية وتقريب حوافها واستخدام وحدات داخلية أخف وزناً، فإنها توفر وظائف محسنة بالإضافة إلى حل تدفئة أكثر دقة لمنزلك.

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
تصميم محسّن مع جهاز تحكم بالتسخين سهل الاستخدام1

تصميم محسّن مع جهاز تحكم بالتسخين سهل الاستخدام

تتميز وحدة التحكم في التسخين بتجربة مستخدم محسّنة مع شاشة LCD ملونة عريضة مقاس 4.3 بوصة، وصندوق زجاجي أمامي دقيق ولوحة LED تفاعلية تعمل باللمس. تؤدي عناصر التصميم الجديدة هذه إلى تجربة مستخدم ثرية.

كيفية عمل جهاز THERMA V R410 Split1

كيفية عمل جهاز THERMA V R410 Split

يستخدم الهواء الخارجي كمصدر للحرارة لتوفير التدفئة والماء الساخن.

كفاءة الطاقة من خلال تقنية الانفيرتر المقدم من LG1

كفاءة الطاقة من خلال تقنية الانفيرتر المقدم من LG

اكتسبت LG معرفة متعمقة في تقنيات الضواغط والمحركات، والتي تعد جوهر كفاءة الطاقة. تقلل تقنية الانفيرتر من LG من تكاليف الطاقة عن طريق تحسين الأداء باستخدام الطاقة المطلوبة فقط للتشغيل.

*16كيلو واط: تصنيف A++ يساوي (35درجة مئوية)

تدفئة مريحة عن طريق الوضع التلقائي الموسمي1

تدفئة مريحة عن طريق الوضع التلقائي الموسمي

يقوم الوضع التلقائي الموسمي تلقائيًا بضبط عملية التسخين والتبريد، فضلاً عن ضبط درجة حرارة الماء الساخن بناءً على درجة الحرارة الخارجية.

 

* إعداد درجة الحرارة الوارد في هذه الصورة ما هو إلا مثال. تتغير درجة الحرارة المستهدفة وفقًا للإعداد المفضل للمستخدم.

تسخين سريع وموثوق بواسطة المستشعر الذكي 1

تسخين سريع وموثوق بواسطة المستشعر الذكي

يقوم المستشعر الذكي الفريد من LG المزود بتقنية التحكم في الضغط ودرجة الحرارة بقياس الضغط مباشرة للاستجابة الأسرع والأكثر دقة لتباين الأحمال.

تجهيزات أو تحضيرات الطوارئ1

تجهيزات أو تحضيرات الطوارئ

حتى في حالة حدوث خطأ مفاجئ في المنتج، يواصل THERMA V إنتاج الحرارة بشكل مستمر حتى يتم إجراء الصيانة المناسبة. في حالة وجود خطأ بسيط ناتج بشكل أساسي عن خلل في المستشعر، يتم إجبار دورة المضخة الحرارية على العمل. بالنسبة للأخطاء الجسيمة الناتجة عن عيوب في أجزاء الدورة، يعمل السخان الكهربائي للحفاظ على عملية التدفئة.

مجموعة THERMA V1

مجموعة THERMA V

طلبات الشراء1

طلبات الشراء

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

طلبات الشراء اعرف المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 