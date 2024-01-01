About Cookies on This Site

جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة

يوفر THERMA V عالي الحرارة من LG مياه ساخنة تصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية، كما أنه مناسب للمنازل ذات المناخ شديد البرودة أو المنازل ذات العزل السيئ.

 

جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة

جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة

يوفر جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة الماء الساخن حتى 80 درجة مئوية. إنه مناسب للمنازل ذات العزل السيئ أو التي يوجد بها جهاز مشع قديم. يمكن استخدامه أيضًا لتلبية نظام المياه الصحية الذي يحتاج إلى ارتفاع درجة حرارة الماء. يمكن استبدال جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة بنظام المرجل بسهولة.

 

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
كيفية عمل جهاز THERMA V R32 Split

كيفية عمل جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة

يستخدم الهواء الخارجي كمصدر للحرارة لتوفير التدفئة والماء الساخن.

أداء أعلى مزود بتقنية Cascade

أداء أعلى مزود بتقنية Cascade

من خلال دورتين من دائرة التبريد، يمكن لتقنية Cascade إنتاج ماء ساخن يصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية.

*16kW: A+(35℃), A+(55℃)

تدفئة مريحة من خلال عملية تعتمد على الطقس

تدفئة مريحة من خلال عملية تعتمد على الطقس

يتم تحديد درجة الحرارة المستهدفة لسيلان الماء تلقائيًا بناءً على درجة حرارة الهواء الخارجي خلال عملية تعتمد على الطقس. إذا انخفضت درجة الحرارة في الخارج، فسوف تزداد سعة تدفئة المنزل تلقائيًا من أجل الحفاظ على نفس درجة حرارة الغرفة.

تسخين سريع وموثوق بواسطة المستشعر الذكي

تسخين سريع وموثوق بواسطة المستشعر الذكي

يقوم المستشعر الذكي الفريد من LG المزود بتقنية التحكم في الضغط ودرجة الحرارة بقياس الضغط مباشرة للاستجابة الأسرع والأكثر دقة لتباين الأحمال.

مجموعة THERMA V

مجموعة THERMA V

طلبات الشراء

طلبات الشراء

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

 

طلبات الشراء اعرف المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 