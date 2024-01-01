We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة
يوفر جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة الماء الساخن حتى 80 درجة مئوية. إنه مناسب للمنازل ذات العزل السيئ أو التي يوجد بها جهاز مشع قديم. يمكن استخدامه أيضًا لتلبية نظام المياه الصحية الذي يحتاج إلى ارتفاع درجة حرارة الماء. يمكن استبدال جهاز THERMA V عالي الحرارة بنظام المرجل بسهولة.