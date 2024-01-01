About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

شاشاتOLED

تقدم LG أحدث لمسات الفن والتكنولوجيا من خلال شاشات العرض التجاري OLED المبتكرة والممصممة بعناية وبأدق التفاصيل. تعلم المزيد عن منتجات ال جي مصر للأعمال الأن.

شاشة ورق حائط

شاشة  ورق حائط

شاشة ذات إطار مفتوح

شاشة ذات إطار مفتوح

لافتة مسطحة ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة من الجانبين

لافتات OLED

تتوافر شاشات OLED التجارية مزدوجة العرض في تشكيلات مسطحة ومنحنية على حد سواء

شاشات مسطحة ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة

شاشات مسطحة ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة

شاشات منحنية ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة

شاشات منحنية ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة

شاشة ورق حائط

شاشة ورق حائط

شاشة ذات إطار مفتوح

شاشة ذات إطار مفتوح

لا شيء يضاهي شاشات OLED من إل جي

لا شيء يضاهي شاشات OLED من إل جي

تقدم شركة إل جي الشاشات التجارية بتكنولوجيا OLED. وتتوافر هذه الشاشات المدهشة في أشكال منحنية ومقوسة ومسطحة مع القدرة على تبادل وعكس المحتويات على جانبي الشاشة. كما توفر الشاشات ألوانًا سوداء وقوية.

ألوان سوداء أكثر قتامة

بكسلات ذات إضاءة ذاتية وتوقف تام من أجل إنتاج لون أسود دون تسرب للضوء، وهو ما يقدم لونًا أسودًا مطلقًا من أجل تباين غير محدود.

ألوان قوية

يعمل بكسل الإضاءة الذاتية على توفير ألوانًا مفعمة بالحيوية بدقة رائعة.

زاوية مشاهدة واسعة

توفر شاشات OLED من إل جي جودة صورة مذهلة عبر الشاشة بأكملها حتى من زوايا المشاهدة الواسعة.

حركة واضحة وجلية

تقدم شاشات OLED من إل جي زمن استجابة لحركة الصورة أسرع 5,000 من أجل صور تامة الوضوح دون ضبابية.

تصميم برقة القلم الرصاص

تتميز شاشات OLED برقة وخفة وزن لا تصدق وذلك بفضل تكونها من طبقتين فقط.

شاشة OLED 65 بوصة منحنية ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة

شاشة OLED 65 بوصة منحنية ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة

تشكل تصميمًا منحنيًا وجميلا عبر اللوحات الرقيقة التي تكون شاشات مخصصة عبر ربط 2 أو 3 أو 4 لوحات معاً. حيث توفر الشاشات التي تتميز برقة القلم الرصاص والمشاهدة المزدوجة من الجانبين للعملاء تجربة وسائط متعددة لا تصدق مع استخدام الحيز بكفاءة عالية.

شاشة OLED 55 بوصة مسطحة ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة (55EH5C)

شاشة OLED 55 بوصة مسطحة ذات مشاهدة مزدوجة (55EH5C)

تقدم شاشات OLED المسطحة مزدوجة الرؤية حجمًا برقة القلم الرصاص وكفاءة في استغلال الحيز وصورًا مزدوجة على الوجهين لتزويد العملاء بتجربة وسائط متعددة Full HD (1920 × 1080).

شاشة OLED 55 بوصة مقوسة ذات مشاهدة فردية

شاشة OLED 55 بوصة مقوسة ذات مشاهدة فردية

- توفر تجربة وسائط متعددة Full HD (1920 × 1080) من جانب واحد.
- تخلق بيئات غامرة شبيه بالنفق تفتن العملاء.
- يمكن ثني هذه الشاشات المبتكرة بشكل مخصص لتأخذ شكلاً مقعرًا و/أو محدبًا.

حل قابل للتخصيص بشكل تام

حل قابل للتخصيص بشكل تام

بداية من الغرف إلى الردهات وحتى المكاتب، توفر الشاشات التجارية من إل جي تكنولوجيا ومنتجات فريدة من نوعها تفيد في جميع جوانب عمليات الفنادق.

دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 