جهاز THERMA V R32 Monobloc

جهاز THERMA V R32 Monobloc من LG عبارة عن وحدة متكاملة ومجهزة بضاغط R1 مبتكر وصديق للبيئة ومبرد R32. يمكن أن تعمل هذه الوحدة في ظل طقس شديد البرودة يصل إلى -25 درجة مئوية، ويمكنها كذلك تسخين الماء حتى 65 درجة مئوية.

يوفر حل التسخين المتكامل أعلى كفاءة تسخين مع المبرد R32

 

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
طلبات الشراء
يتم نقل الحرارة المتولدة من الوحدة الخارجية عن طريق التبادل الحراري مع الهواء الخارجي إلى خزان الماء الساخن المنزلي لتوفير التدفئة والماء الساخن.

يوفر جهاز THERMA V R32 Monobloc تدفئة فعالة وقوية للبيئة الداخلية. يمكن أن يعمل الجهاز في الطقس شديد البرودة حتى -25 درجة مئوية. علاوة على ذلك، يمكنه تسخين الماء حتى يبلغ درجة حرارة 65 درجة مئوية كحد أقصى.

ضاغط R1 المتميز

تم تجهيز THERMA V R32 Monobloc بضاغط R1 متميز. يعمل هذا الضاغط المميز بشكل خاص على تحسين حركة اللولب المائلة، الأمر الذي يزيد من الكفاءة والفعالية بشكل عام. علاوة على ذلك، تم تحسين نطاقات تشغيل الضاغط لأداء يتراوح بين 10 هرتز إلى 150 هرتز.

 

المبردات المستدامة بيئيًا

تم تجهيز THERMA V R32 Monobloc بمبرد R32، وهو المبرد المستدام بيئيًا والذي لديه إمكانية احترار عالمي قدرها 675، أقل بنسبة 70% من تلك الموجودة في R410A. بفضل المبرد R32، يعتبر THERMA V R32 Monobloc ذو كفاءة عالية في استخدام الطاقة كحل تدفئة صديق للبيئة.

*خلصت النتيجة المذكورة أعلاه إلى تدفئة المكان عند 35 درجة مئوية
*حصل خيار تدفئة الفضاء عند 55 درجة مئوية على تصنيف A+.

تتيح واجهة المستخدم البديهية استخدامًا سهلًا وسريعًا بلمسة بسيطة ويمكن للمستخدمين تعيين جداول وفقًا لأنماط حياتهم. علاوة على ذلك، تتيح المراقبة اليومية أو الشهرية لاستهلاك الطاقة إدارة فعالة للطاقة.

* ملحقات إضافية ضرورية لمراقبة استهلاك الطاقة: PENKTH000 (واجهة العداد)، عداد الوات، مستشعر درجة الحرارة، و غيرهم. الرجاء مراجعة دليل التركيب

بفضل استخدام تطبيق ThinQ™ من LG، يمكن للمستخدم ببساطة التحكم في التدفئة في أي وقت ومن أي مكان. توفر خاصية الوصول عن بعد إلى نظام التدفئة للمستخدمين أقصى درجات الراحة.

* الملحق المطلوب: PWFMDD200 (مودم Wi-Fi من LG) وPWYREW000

باعتبارها حل التسخين "متكامل"، تتكون الوحدة الخارجية THERMA V R32 Monobloc من 3 مكونات رئيسية.

سهولة تقديم الخدمة

استنادًا إلى معلومات موقع التركيب، يمكن للقائمين بالتركيب إعداد ضبط لمسبق باستخدام مهيء تسخين من LG وحفظ البيانات في بطاقة الذاكرة من مكاتبهم. يمكن للقائمين بالتركيب -في الموقع- ببساطة إدخال بطاقة ذاكرة في الجزء الخلفي من وحدة التحكم عن بُعد لتنشيط بيانات التهيئة. يوفر ذلك الإجراء للقائمين بالتركيب التشغيل السهل والسريع.

إعدادات ما قبل التركيب

استنادًا إلى معلومات موقع التركيب، يمكن للقائمين بالتركيب إعداد ضبط لمسبق باستخدام مهايئ تسخين من LG وحفظ البيانات في بطاقة الذاكرة من مكاتبهم. يمكن للقائمين بالتركيب -في الموقع- ببساطة إدخال بطاقة ذاكرة في الجزء الخلفي من وحدة التحكم عن بُعد لتنشيط بيانات التهيئة. يوفر ذلك الإجراء للقائمين بالتركيب التشغيل السهل والسريع.

 

Easy & Quick Maintenance

صيانة سهلة وسريعة

يمكن لجهاز التحكم عن بُعد تخزين ما يصل إلى 50 عنصرًا من عناصر السجل، مما يتيح سهولة التعرف على سبب الخلل أو الخطأ وتسهيل العثور السريع على الحلول.

.

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

 

طلبات الشراء اعرف المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 