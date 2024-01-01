About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

يعد جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit الجديد حلاً آمنًا للتدفئة لمنزلك. إنه متصل فقط بأنبوب ماء، لذلك لا داعي للقلق بشأن مخاطر تدفق المبرد إلى مساحة المعيشة. من دون الحاجة إلى أنبوب المبرد، يصبح التركيب أسهل بكثير ويوفر مساحة كبيرة.

 

جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

يتم توصيل Hydrosplit الجديد فقط بأنبوب ماء. من دون الحاجة إلى أنابيب المبرد، فهو يعد حلاً أكثر أمانًا لمنزلك.

 

الميزات التجهيز
الميزات
استفسار للشراء

كيف يعمل جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

كيف يعمل جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

باستخدام الهواء الخارجي والكهرباء كمصدر للحرارة، يتم توصيل التدفئة والمياه الساخنة عبر أنبوب الماء. إنه آمن ويوفر مساحة إضافية وسهل التركيب.

ضاغط R1 الثوري

تم تجهيز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit بضاغط R1 الثوري. يعمل هذا الضاغط المتقدم على تحسين حركة التمرير المائلة، مما يزيد من الكفاءة والموثوقية بشكل عام. علاوة على ذلك، يتم تحسين نطاق تشغيل الضاغط ليعمل من 10 هرتز إلى 135 هرتز.

 

المبرد المستدام

تم تجهيز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit بمبرد صديق للبيئة ذي قدرة منخفضة على التسبب في ظاهرة الاحترار العالمي (GWP) تبلغ 675. يوفر تدفئة قوية وذات كفاءة عالية. أيضًا، وفقًا للمتطلبات التنظيمية الأوروبية، يمكن أن يجلب المزيد من فرص الأعمال.

*إنه يصل إلى ملصق الطاقة ErP A +++‎ لتدفئة الأماكن حتى 35 درجة مئوية LWT وErP A ++ ‎ لتدفئة الأماكن حتى 55 درجة مئوية.

تدفئة موثوقة مع جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

تدفئة موثوقة مع جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

يوفر جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit تدفئة موثوقة تعمل في ظل ظروف جوية قاسية منخفضة تصل إلى -25 درجة مئوية.

التشغيل الأمثل عن طريق التحكم التلقائي في مضخة المياه

التشغيل الأمثل عن طريق التحكم التلقائي في مضخة المياه

يتحكم جهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit تلقائيًا في معدل التدفق الأمثل من خلال مقارنة درجة حرارة الماء الحالية مع درجة الحرارة المستهدفة من خلال المستشعر. إنه يساعد في تقليل تكاليف التشغيل عن طريق تجنب التحميل الزائد غير الضروري للحرارة.

التحكم الفردي في التدفئة لمنطقتين منفصلتين

التحكم الفردي في التدفئة لمنطقتين منفصلتين

يمكن لجهاز THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit التحكم في درجة حرارة منطقتين منفصلتين من خلال دوائر التسخين المستقلة. تتيح مجموعة صمامات الخلط للمستخدمين ضبط درجات حرارة مختلفة مستهدفة في مناطق مختلفة.

* يلزم وجود مجموعة صمام خلط منفصلة.
** درجة الحرارة في هذه الصورة هي مثال. تتغير درجة الحرارة المستهدفة وفقًا للإعداد المفضل لدى المستخدم.

التحكم الذكي في التدفئة

التحكم الذكي في التدفئة

تتيح واجهة المستخدم السهلة الاستخدام والبديهية التنقل السريع والمريح بلمسة بسيطة، مما يتيح سهولة الجدول الزمني وإعداد وضع التشغيل بناءً على نمط حياة المستخدم. علاوة على ذلك، فإن المراقبة اليومية والشهرية لاستهلاك الطاقة تجعل من الممكن إدارة الطاقة بكفاءة.

*الملحق المطلوب لمراقبة الطاقة: PENKTH000 (وحدة واجهة العداد) ومقياس الواط، مستشعر درجة الحرارة، وما إلى ذلك. راجع دليل التركيب.

تدفئة مريحة عن طريق الوضع التلقائي الموسمي

تدفئة مريحة عن طريق الوضع التلقائي الموسمي

يحدد الوضع التلقائي الموسمي تلقائيًا عملية التدفئة والتبريد ودرجات الحرارة المستهدفة.

* إعداد درجة الحرارة في هذه الصورة هو مجرد مثال. تتغير درجة الحرارة المستهدفة وفقًا للإعداد المفضل لدى المستخدم.

خدمة إدارة سهلة عن طريق المراقبة البسيطة

خدمة إدارة سهلة عن طريق المراقبة البسيطة

يمكن فحص معدل تدفق المياه والضغط بسهولة من خلال جهاز التحكم عن بُعد Standard III.

صيانة سهلة وسريعة

صيانة سهلة وسريعة

تخزن وحدة التحكم عن بُعد ما يصل إلى 50 عنصرًا في سجلها، مما يسهّل استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.

التحكم عن بُعد من أي مكان

التحكم عن بُعد من أي مكان

باستخدام تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎، يمكنك التحكم بسهولة في نظام التدفئة في أي وقت ومن أي مكان. يسمح الوصول عن بُعد إلى نظام التدفئة بأقصى قدر من الراحة. يعمل تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎ مع التحكم الصوتي في Google Assistant باستخدام مكبر الصوت الذكي Google Home ومودم Wi-Fi.

* الملحقات المطلوبة: مكبر صوت Google المنزلي وPWFMDD200 (مودم Wi-Fi من إل جي) وPWYREW000.
**تعد Google وGoogle Home علامتين تجاريتين مملوكتين لشركة Google LLC.
***صوت Google home مدعوم في المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا وألمانيا وإسبانيا وإيطاليا والنمسا وأيرلندا والبرتغال. قد تختلف وظائف ThinQ حسب البلد.

الكفاءة المحسّنة في إدارة الطاقة من خلال التكامل

الكفاءة المحسّنة في إدارة الطاقة من خلال التكامل

يتيح التكامل مع الوحدة الكهروضوئية ونظام تخزين الطاقة تخزين الطاقة المتبقية لاستخدامها لاحقًا. إنه متوافق مع منتجات تابعة لجهات خارجية، مما يساعد في إدارة الطاقة الفعالة والمرنة.

* الوحدة الكهروضوئية ونظام تخزين الطاقة للشراء/الطلب المنفصل.

مجموعة THERMA V

مجموعة THERMA V

طلبات الشراء

استفسار للشراء

يرجى الاستفسار عن الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

 

 

استفسار للشراء تعرّف على المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الأحجام
نوع المصدر العنوان الحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب
دفع بالتقسيط
اطلع على عروض التقسيط المتاحة لهذا المنتج والبنوك المتوفرة وفقا للمعلومات أدناه.
إختر البنك الخاص بك
 
 